Sixers Coach Reflects on Rookie VJ Edgecombe's Standout Quality
Coming off an injury-ridden season last year, the Philadelphia 76ers are eager to get back on track in the Eastern Conference in 2026. They'll have some reinforcements as they attempt to climb up the standings, most notably rookie guard VJ Edgecombe.
One of the few silver linings for the Sixers last season was that they were able to retain their first-round pick in the draft. Not only did the selection not convey to the OKC Thunder, but they jumped from No. 5 to No. 3.
Daryl Morey and the front office had a wide selection of promising prospects to choose from, but settled on high-flying guard VJ Edgecombe as who they felt could help them the most moving forward.
As he gears up for his first year in the pros, Edgecombe finds himself in a tough position. Along with having to learn the NBA game, he also has to find ways to be productive on a star-heavy roster that has aspirations of making a deep run in the postseason.
Despite facing this daunting challenge, things seem to be going well so far.
Since stepping foot on the floor for the Sixers in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, people in and around the team have done nothing but praise Edgecombe. Among those to recently give their thoughts about him is head coach Nick Nurse.
Following practice earlier this week, Nurse was asked about what about the No. 3 pick has stood out for him the most. He cited a handful of strong qualities, but really dove into Egdecombe's high IQ for the game.
"I've probably been most impressed with his IG," Nurse said of Edgecombe. "He really knows what's happening. He asks super thoughtful questions. He learns something from the film one day and applies immediately to the floor the next."
Adapting to the learning curve quickly is a good sign for both Edgecombe and the Sixers. Given their current situation, they might find themselves heavily relying on the rookie in the opening weeks of the season.
Between Quentin Grimes still getting acclimated and Jared McCain recovering from surgery, there are going to be opportunities for Edgecombe to secure playing time in the backcourt.
Edgecombe will have one final chance to prepare himself for the regular season on Friday night, as the Sixers face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their preseason finale.
