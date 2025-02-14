All 76ers

Paul George Details State of Injury After 76ers’ Loss vs Nets

Paul George discussed the state of his health after the 76ers' loss against the Nets.

Justin Grasso

Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Like many of his Philadelphia 76ers teammates, the nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George has not had a healthy run in 2024-2025. Heading into the All-Star break, George is recovering from a pinky injury.

The veteran forward enters the week at a low point, putting together a rough showing on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

While Wednesday’s run in New York was frustrating for everybody involved, as the Sixers lost their fifth-straight to a team they were favored to beat while shorthanded, it’s just another tough series of events for George, who has been struggling a lot as of late.

Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Tosan Evbuomwan (12) fights for the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) and forward Paul George (8) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“These past couple weeks has been tough on my body,” George told reporters, via Sixers Wire.

“Just been lingering, so this time off should definitely help. Tonight, I didn’t have no burst. It bothered me, but I tried to be available, but this break is definitely needed."

Since the preseason, George has been battling setbacks. A knee injury forced him to wait five games before making his season debut. After eight matchups, he was sidelined again for three more games as he dealt with the same knee-related setback.

Just as George was able to find consistency by staying on the floor for the majority of December and into January, a groin injury put him back on the injury report, missing a handful of matchups. The veteran played three games in a row in late January before missing five straight due to his pinky injury.

The good news is that George has been able to play through his most recent setback, making five appearances in a row heading into the break. The bad news is that he’s certainly struggling to make a positive impact.

"It’s tough," George added. "The pain pretty much went down, but little things like ball handling, catching it, going left at moments. There were a couple of plays tonight that were bobbled a little bit … It’s frustrating, but it is what it is. I’m gonna have to always play like this. I just gotta work around it. Hopefully, the splint gets smaller and smaller, and the pinky has a little bit more range and mobility as opposed to just being in the air all game, so I doubt things will change in five games, but just it is what it is again, at this point."

Wednesday’s game in Brooklyn featured a two-point showing for George, who shot 1-7 from the field. During this five-game stretch, the nine-time All-Star is posting averages of 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists while shooting 40 percent from the field and 35 percent from three.

The Sixers haven’t won a game since George’s most recent absence. They return to the court next week to host the Boston Celtics, who have won eight of their last 10 games.

