Paul George's 'Podcast P' Dedicates Post to Joel Embiid Thursday

Justin Grasso

Justin Grasso

Dec 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Clippers in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Clippers in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Joel Embiid and Team USA ran into a scary situation out in Paris on Thursday. As they trailed double-digits throughout the semifinal matchup against Serbia, it was clear it was going to take a major comeback in order for the U.S. to advance, avoiding an upset loss.

The Philadelphia 76ers center helped lead the comeback alongside Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry. It wasn’t easy, but Team USA defeated Serbia.

After the game, Paul George’s “Podcast P” account shared a social media post dedicated to Embiid.

The nine-time All-Star George didn’t get an invite to compete with Team USA again this summer. However, there aren’t any hard feelings. George still prepared to root for his fellow NBA players, including his now-former teammate Kawhi Leonard and his new teammate Joel Embiid.

Unfortunately for Leonard, he didn’t get the opportunity to make the trip to Paris to compete. As for Embiid, he struggled to make an impact early on but is beginning to hit his stride at the right time.

Just two weeks ago, Embiid was excluded from Team USA’s starting five for a group-stage matchup. He was left out of the rotation entirely against South Sudan. In the following game, Embiid returned to the court and has stuck in the starting five since.

Steve Kerr’s patience with Embiid paid off on Thursday, as the Sixers center’s two-way contributions helped lead USA to a comeback victory to advance to the battle for gold.

George hopes to see his new teammate win at the Olympics’ highest level before returning to the States to begin preparing for the 2024-2025 NBA season.

After signing with the Sixers following a stint on the Los Angeles Clippers, George becomes a key piece to the Sixers’ plans moving forward. The two All-Stars hope to make a run for an NBA title next.

