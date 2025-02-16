Philadelphia 76ers Coach Speaks on Tyrese Maxey’s Sudden Setback
Heading into the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets before the break, the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t believe that Tyrese Maxey would need the night off for the second matchup of the back-to-back set.
While Sixers head coach Nick Nurse acknowledged that Maxey could have a question mark surrounding his status after Tuesday’s loss against the Toronto Raptors, the one-time All-Star guard was left off of the injury report on Wednesday morning.
As Wednesday’s outing in Brooklyn inched closer, Maxey’s status changed. He was downgraded with a small chance of playing before getting ruled out entirely.
"I don't know much yet,” Nick Nurse told reporters on Wednesday, according to Sixers Wire.
“…He got treatment this morning, and they found it in the game where it happened. It was knee-on-knee contact. They still had him as questionable thinking that maybe it did improve. It didn't improve. He's a little sore right now. I don't have anything on where it's going from here yet. More information and MRIs and things like that so this is where we are right now."
Maxey joins a long list of Sixers dealing with setbacks at the moment. For the young veteran, this is the second setback this year that could leave the Sixers worried.
Back in November, Maxey exited the road matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers early with a hamstring injury. He went on to miss six games in a row due to a strain. Since then, Maxey missed just one game ahead of the February 12 matchup against the Nets.
The Sixers are in a tough spot at the All-Star break. With a 20-34 record, they place 11th in the Eastern Conference, trailing the 22-33 Chicago Bulls. An NBA Play-In bid isn’t out of the question, but the Sixers haven’t had consistency in the health department all year long.
Joel Embiid’s knee swelling has forced him to miss a majority of the season. Paul George’s numerous setbacks have left him missing time and playing through injuries as well. While Maxey has been healthy for the most part, the constant lineup changes have made it difficult for him to settle in and find a groove.
It’s unclear how severe his new setback is, but the Sixers hope to have the one-time All-Star back in the mix when they return to face the Boston Celtics next Thursday.
