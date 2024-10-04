All 76ers

Sixers News: Joel Embiid Remains Out of Scrimmage Action

The Philadelphia 76ers are still holding Joel Embiid out of training camp scrimmages.

Justin Grasso

Jan 20, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during a break in the action against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In the Bahamas, the Philadelphia 76ers are gearing up for the first outing of the preseason, which takes place next Monday at home against the New Zealand Breakers.

For the last three days, the team has turned up the intensity and scrimmaged against each other to simulate a game setting. However, not everybody has participated in every session. For Sixers center Joel Embiid, he remains without a scrimmage appearance through a few practices.

"I haven't played,” Embiid told reporters after Thursday’s practice. “I’ve just been doing a lot of the drills, but I haven't actually played.”

Fortunately, Embiid isn’t dealing with any setbacks. Following Tuesday’s practice, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse revealed that the team has a ramp-up plan for Embiid. While the big man’s scrimmage debut is currently unknown, the Sixers can rest easy knowing Embiid remains in good health after battling a knee injury last season and going through an Olympic run over the summer.

"I think slowly building back up, that's the main thing,” Embiid added. “Slowly building back up and then go from there.”

Before the Sixers traveled for training camp, Embiid made it clear that he’s going to abide by any strict resting plan the team has for him. With his sights set on a championship, he understands that the team built around him will only reach its peak if he’s healthy.

“I’ve already accomplished a lot. A lot of things—everything—there’s one thing missing,” the center finished. “They just know that’s all I care about.”

Soon, Embiid will have to turn up the intensity to be ready for the start of the regular season later this month. After a busy summer, the Sixers shouldn’t be in a rush. At the end of the day, they know what he’ll bring to the table when the lights get bright.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated's FanNation.

