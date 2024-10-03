76ers’ Nick Nurse Highlights Former Duke Star at NBA Camp
After one season at Duke, Jared McCain is prepping for his first season in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Typically, early-to-mid first-round prospects land in situations where they have a high chance of cracking their team’s rotation in year one. For McCain, he ended up on a team that hasn’t missed the playoffs in over five years.
In order to land minutes during his rookie campaign, McCain has to be a training camp standout for the 76ers. It seems everything is going according to plan so far.
Nick Nurse Highlights Jared McCain’s Camp
Two days in at the Bahamas, and it sounds like McCain is off to a solid start for himself.
"I continue to really like him,” Nurse told reporters on Wednesday. "Listen, he’s got a really good IQ for the game. His toughness level is up there, man. He’s a scrapper. He really works at the defensive end.”
Having value on both ends of the floor as a guard is the quickest way to earn minutes under Nick Nurse. McCain won’t be looked at to come in right away and star in Philly’s backcourt. Therefore, he has to do the little things to stay on his head coach’s radar.
“He’s really one of those guys where you’re like, ‘Man, there’s a big pile over there and he comes out with the ball, and how did he do that?’ Well, he’s just one of those guys that does it. I don’t know how he does it, but he’s one of those guys that has that knack and nose for that."
Growing pains are accepted and expected for young players coming into the league, and veterans don’t tend to take it easy on them as they want to sharpen their young talents. Nurse noted that McCain “really had to work” as his veteran teammates refused to take it easy on him through his first two days.
“I thought he handled it,” Nurse finished. “It was not easy for him out there today, but he continued to just keep playing and make plays."
McCain joined the Sixers after a 36-game run at Duke. He averaged 32 minutes with the Blue Devils, producing 14 points, five rebounds, one steal, and two assists per game as a freshman.
After some run in the NBA’s Summer League, McCain is getting his feet wet in training camp this week. Next Monday, he’ll suit up for his first preseason action with a matchup against the New Zealand Breakers. McCain will be a name to watch as the Sixers look forward to seeing their first-round rookie in another game setting since his college run.