Grizzlies Rookie Star Mentions Joel Embiid at First NBA Camp
Being one of the NBA’s most dominant centers, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is typically an inspiration to the incoming bigs.
This week, Memphis Grizzlies standout rookie Zach Edey mentioned Embiid when revealing some of the veteran players he has looked at as he fired up his first training camp.
"I like to look at all those big dominant physical bigs," Edey told reporters. "Like a Zubac, like a Valanciunas, like an Embiid, like Jokic. Guys who like to get inside and mix it up a little bit."
Coming out of Purdue, Edey was one of the most recognizable names in the 2024 NBA Draft. While he had more questions around him on most scouting reports due to his age, Edey’s skillset was clearly good enough to land him within the lottery range.
During a four-year stretch at Purdue, Edey appeared in 138 games. He became a starter by his sophomore effort, and ended up starting in 108 games throughout the course of his college career.
While Edey doesn’t enter the NBA sharing the versatility factor as an Embiid or Jokic, he anticipates being a dominant paint presence for the Grizzlies.
In the NCAA, Edey averaged 62 percent from the field. Throughout his final season, the big man produced 25 points per game. He averaged a double-double for the second-straight year by collecting 12 rebounds per game.
The two-time National College Player of the Year was selected ninth overall by the Grizzlies back in June. He’s expected to garner a role right away, playing alongside the high-flying All-Star Ja Morant.
Embiid will get his first look against Edey on November 2, when the Grizzlies pay a visit to South Philadelphia. While Edey was complimentary of Embiid, the 76ers’ one-time MVP has shown before that he likes to offer his version of a “Welcome to the NBA” moment to some of the league’s most notable rookie bigs. Edey’s first and second battle with him will come next month.