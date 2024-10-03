Daryl Morey Confident in Philadelphia 76ers Championship Positioning
When it comes to teams that had the best offseason in the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers are arguably atop the list. Not only did they bolster their roster top-to-bottom, but they used minimal resources doing it.
The move that shook the NBA landscape was Paul George coming to Philly on a four-year max contract. He now joins Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to form one of the league's top trios. Aside from this big splash, Daryl Morey also brought in vets like Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin, and Eric Gordon to round out the supporting cast.
Following his press conference on media day, Morey did an interview on Philly radio to further discuss the Sixers heading into this season. It was there that he detailed why he's confident in the position the organization is in to compete for a championship.
"When we looked at it, your odds of winning the championship are much higher with the more high-end talent, the more depth," Morey said. "But I feel like we were able to accomplish both where we have the top-end talent, we have the depth, and we also have all our draft picks to continue to improve the team if we need to."
The thing that stands out the most is the last thing Morey mentioned. After making all these upgrades via free agency, the Sixers still have assets to improve later down the line. Having multiple draft picks at their disposal will come in handy at the deadline making last-minute upgrades before the playoff push.
After a year of lining themselves up to be big spenders this summer, the Sixers had a near-perfect offseason. Now, it is time to see if the pool of talent can come together and form a true contender in the Eastern Conference.