Bucks Notes: Bucks Sign Point Guard, Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Proposal, Myles Turner Talks

Aaron Coloma

Mar 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks made another huge offseason acquisition Saturday, signing guard Cole Anthony in free agency. Anthony entered free agency after the Memphis Grizzlies bought him out after acquiring him in the trade which sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic.

Anthony gives the Bucks a much needed presence in the backcourt after they waived Damian Lillard to free up cap space for center Myles Turner.

Speaking of big moves, another trade proposal for Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has arisen.

Finally, Turner had his first press conference as a Buck on Friday, and revealed why he chose to sign with his former team's division rival.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

