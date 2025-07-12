Myles Turner Reveals Why He Signed With Bucks Over Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks were able to sign the best center on the free agent market by landing Myles Turner. They had to do some creative cap work in order to make it work, though.
Now, they get a player who has tormented them in the last couple of playoffs. The Pacers have beaten the Bucks in each of the last two postseasons.
A lot of people around the NBA were surprised that Turner left the Pacers to sign with Milwaukee. In his introductory press conference, Turner told everyone why he made that decision.
Turner made it seem like the Pacers weren't going to be competitive without Tyrese Haliburton next season, and he thinks the Bucks will be.
"That was an amazing thing," Turner said. "Not a lot of players get to get in this league and get to be in the NBA Finals. It's something that was one of the greatest experiences I've ever had. You just realize how hard it is to get there, how hard it is to win. How mentally exhausting it is, physically, everything. It's one of the best experiences of my entire life. The only thing that went into this decision was getting to get this experience once again. I saw a favorable opportunity here to make that happen."
Turner goes from a team that was just in Game 7 of the NBA Finals to a team that has been bounced in the first round in each of the last two seasons, so it will certainly be a bit different for him.
Still, the Bucks have one of the best players in the NBA in Giannis Antetokounmpo. That makes them dangerous in an Eastern Conference with both the Pacers and the Celtics dealing with injuries to their best players.
Turner believes that he makes the Bucks better on both ends of the court with his three-point shooting and rim protection. He is certainly a major upgrade over Brook Lopez.
This past season with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 48.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three.
