Bucks GM Reveals Team's Communication With Giannis Antetokounmpo Amid Trade Rumors
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to figure out if Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be with the franchise long term. This is the first time in his career that he has been open to leaving.
Fans have been on edge all offseason since the season ended. That is mainly because Antetokounmpo hasn't come out and dispelled any rumors.
Ultimately, if the organization and Antetokounmpo are in communication, that is all that matters. General manager Jon Horst recently talked about whether or not he and the front office have been talking to him.
More news: Bucks Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to East Rival for Massive Haul
Horst let fans know that he has been talking to Antetokounmpo frequently.
"Our coaches are with Giannis working him out. Our strength coaches are working him out. I'll go visit him after Summer League."
The Bucks are expected to be in constant contact with him throughout the rest of the offseason. They expect to be able to keep Antetokounmpo, and other teams are under that assumption, as well.
Milwaukee feels comfortable that the moves they have made are the correct moves to make Antetokounmpo happy and comfortable that the team can compete for a title.
Signing Myles Turner was the big move that they made this offseason. They hope that he can be a big part of the team for the next four years as the prototypical stretch five.
Antetokounmpo has given some indications in some videos on social media that he will likely be returning to the Bucks next season.
More news: Bucks' Myles Turner Shares Hilarious First Message With New Fans
The Bucks are going to be able to compete in the weak Eastern Conference. With the Pacers and Celtics out of contention due to major injuries, a door has opened up for them.
Antetokounmpo has to see that, and that would be a big factor in him returning to Milwaukee. He has to see that the team can compete for a title as long as he is on the roster.
This past season with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.2 from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More news: Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Blockbuster Trade Idea, All-Star Free Agent Predicted to Join Milwaukee, More
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.