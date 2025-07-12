Bucks Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to East Rival for Massive Haul
As the NBA offseason develops, it appears more and more likely that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay with the franchise.
The Bucks are operating as if Antetokounmpo is staying, making several win-now moves that make the team more competitive in the short term, but sacrifice long-term flexibility.
The Bucks ended up waiving and stretching star guard Damian Lillard, a move that spreads his money over five years instead of the two years left on his contract. This opened up the space needed to sign center Myles Turner in free agency.
Since Lillard was set to miss the upcoming season, the addition of Turner helps the team significantly in the short term, but imposes a long-term burden.
As the rumor mill continues to flow and reports indicate that Antetokounmpo is completely settled, there are several trades proposals being constructed, and one of them would see the Bucks fetch a massive haul for the Greek Freak.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report constructed a trade between the Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks that sends Antetokounmpo to the East rival.
The Hawks get the superstar while the Bucks get Kobe Bufkin, Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, a 2026 first-round swap, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round swap, and a 2030 second-round pick.
The haul for Antetokounmpos gives the franchise a star in Jalen Johnson, who has asserted himself as a prominent scorer that provides value on both ends.
The Bucks also get 2024 No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, who flashed some promise during his rookie campaign. The most valuable of the assets is the draft capital that the Bucks get back in the deal.
Due to consistently constructing a roster that challenges for NBA titles, the Bucks are left with limited draft assets for the future. This trade would replenish the team's reserves for roster-building while giving Antetokounmpo a chance to win another title.
The deal is unlikely to happen since the Bucks are committed to building around Antetokounmpo and wouldn't want to give an East rival the key to a title run. It's a fun proposal to think about, nonetheless.
