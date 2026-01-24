Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo out with calf injury, exact timeline TBD

The Milwaukee Bucks, now 18-26 on the season, were just dealt, potentially, a fatal blow after two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo re-aggravated a previous calf injury during Friday night's game against the Denver Nuggets.

"So probably the next steps will be, go to MRI tomorrow. After the MRI, they will tell me, probably, I popped something in my calf or in my soleus or something. They will probably give me a protocol of four to six weeks that I'll be out. This is from my experience being around the NBA," Antetokounmpo stated. "After that, I'm going to work my butt off to come back. That will probably be end of February, beginning of March. Hopefully the team in a place that we can at least make the Play-In or make the Playoffs and just take it day by day, try to get better."

Antetokounmpo was subbed out with four minutes left in the first quarter and was on his way to the locker room before he eventually doubled back and tested his leg with movement drills. Then, with 34 seconds left in the game, Antetokounmpo was subbed out, having re-aggravated the injury, walking to the locker room briefly before coming back out.

"I thought he was favoring it for most of the second half personally. I asked our team five different times. I didn't like what my eyes were seeing, personally," Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said postgame. "Giannis was defiant about staying in."

“On that one play, you could see him trying to run down the floor. To me, I had had enough. I didn’t ask. I just took him out," Rivers continued. "He actually wanted to go back in, that was a no for me.”

Previously, the 2021 Finals MVP missed eight games in December with a strain in the same calf he injured against the Nuggets on Friday, a game they eventually lost.

In 29 games this season, the two-time MVP is averaging 28.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 29 minutes per game, converting on 64.7 percent of his field goals and 39.5 percent of his threes.

