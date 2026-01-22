Maybe it's merely wishful thinking.

Maybe it's the need for storylines to feed hours of speculative programming, in an NBA media world in which drama and transactions still supersede strategy, in spite of the efforts of Amazon and other fresh outlets.

Maybe it's just ESPN being ESPN.

But no one over there seems to be believing that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are destined to stay together, nor does anyone they seem to be speaking to. That was evident again when Brian Windhorst said on Wednesday night that the league consensus is that it's a matter of when the superstar and its only franchise part ways, not if.

Brian Windhorst on Giannis saying he doesn't know if he will finish the season in MIL:



"I don't want to antagonize Bucks fans," Windhorst said, "BUT, it's almost like a couple everybody in the league thinks will get divorced. They don't know if they'll be divorced by Easter or July 4th. In the league teams believe this is gonna be a divorce."

Of course, Giannis himself hasn't exactly done much to counter that belief. He's had chances to say he's committed to the organization no matter what, but he has refrained from doing so, even though he's been asked repeatedly. And his most recent answer, that it was "day to day" in terms of knowing whether he would finish the season with Milwaukee, inspired the least confidence of all -- especially because it came after a win.

So the drama drumbeat continues.

Everyone waiting to pounce

"I know what Giannis is on record saying," Windhorst said. "The Bucks to my knowledge are not taking phone calls on Giannis. They're only making outgoing calls. Having said that I can tell you teams are poised thinking this could be separation at some point."

There have been other reports from ESPN reporters saying that the league is waiting on this -- and that's one reason that other transactions have not occurred with about two weeks left until the trade deadline. Giannis, of course, is the biggest prize of all, and no team that might pique his interest wants to be caught short of the necessary assets to acquire him. And many expect this to come to a head soon, because Antetokounmpo can only sign a maximum extension with a new team if he's traded before the February deadline -- so it's in his interests to press the issue.

And so Windhorst's divorce analogy fits.

Giannis is still the apple of everyone's eye, and there seems to be no shame in other teams hoping that he and the Bucks find their differences to be irreconcilable. And just like lawyers, they will all have a contract ready.