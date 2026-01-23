Giannis Antetokounmpo needs to just say what everyone already knows

Everyone knows somebody that says "maybe", "yeah I'll think about it", and you know that their mind is made up, the answer is no and they don't want you to feel bad and don't want to be a bad guy for saying no.

Then there is the NBA player who clearly wants to be traded, wants a change of scenery, but doesn't want to say the quiet part out loud. He wants to leave people thinking, maybe, just maybe we can turn things around and get back to where we once were. Maybe the organization can pivot and make a move to keep him happy.

Well in this case that player is the Milwaukee Bucks own Giannis Antetokounmpo. One of the franchises all-time greats, a nine (about to be 10) time All-Star, the player who brought the Bucks their second Championship, is afraid of telling everyone how he really feels, and that he wants out of Milwaukee.

The situation has been getting weird, his answers to the media, his expressions after losses, and now his recent involvement in the basketball operation itself.

Giannis's five lowest shot totals on the season have come in the last six games, and his perplexing press answers and obvious frustrations grew even louder as he had this to say.

"it's not like I'm not trying to be aggressive. I'm really trying to be aggressive. At the end of the day, I have coaches, people that talk to me, they told me there's this thing that's called the black swan and the white swan. You gotta be the black swan and be more aggressive and demand the ball. Again, it's something I've never done in my whole career so maybe I got to do it more." Giannis Antetokounmpo

The last six games have featured the five games this season in which Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken the fewest shots.



Postgame, I suggested that the Bucks would be better if they could get him more shots, so how does he think they could accomplish that?



Antetokounmpo: pic.twitter.com/HxADU1bqil — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 22, 2026

Bucks fans booed Giannis, he booed back.

Giannis takes things "day by day" now.

He really enjoys "being the villain".

He has said all these things, but not the magic words "I want out".

It's not easy

I feel for Giannis on this, I really do. He has spent his whole career there, they took a chance on the young kid from Greece, they have given his siblings opportunities, and he is beloved in Milwaukee.

But this is also exactly what makes his frustrations so frustrating, all the Bucks' future plans are in the hands of Giannis. Everything they do depends on Giannis, do they buy, do they sell, what do they do.

And maybe that’s the hardest part for Giannis. Saying the words doesn’t just change his future -- it closes a chapter that means everything to him. Milwaukee didn’t just draft him, they raised him. They believed in him before anyone else did. He paid that belief back with MVPs, memories, and a championship parade that will live forever.

But sometimes “maybe” is worse than “no.”

If Giannis wants out, it’s okay to say it. Bucks fans might be hurt, but they won’t hate him. You don’t hate someone who gave you everything they had. You thank them, you understand, and you let them go.

Giannis doesn’t owe Milwaukee uncertainty. He’s already given them greatness. Now all that’s left is honesty.

For More Milwaukee Bucks News