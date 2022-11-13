Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen Not In Starting Lineup Against The Timberwolves

Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade are all listed as questionable for the Cleveland Cavaliers tipoff on Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell and Allen were not listed in the starting lineup when the team posted them ahead of tipoff.

Mitchell is listed on the team's official injury report as dealing with a right ankle strain while Allen's status is up in the air due to left ankle soreness.

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said they've tried to limit Allen's minutes in recent games and are hoping that, if given the night off on Sunday, it would allow him four days to rest before a pivotal matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Wade's injury was something that flared up in Sunday morning's shoot around.

The Cavaliers are coming off a five-game road trip where they went 2-3, but have lost the last three straight.

The three-game skid comes on the heels of an eight game winning streak that saw the Wine and Gold catch the attention of the NBA early in the season with their defense, three-point shooting and resilience.

