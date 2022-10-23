The Cavs' Junkyard Dog Chain Is Back And Robin Lopez Is The First To Earn It

Since J.B. Bickerstaff took over as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, he's had a clear vision for how he wants his team to play; gritty, up-tempo, defense oriented basketball that shares the ball, creates turnovers and cleans up on the glass.

Players have bought in. Look no further than the shirts they sport on the court at practice.

"Win the Scrap" is a motto emblazoned on t-shirts frequently seen at Cleveland Clinic Courts this training camp. A clear message that the team want to embrace a "hard to play against" mentality.

But it's just the latest example. One of the more popular mementos handed out following wins in years past was the Junkyard Dog Chain.

This year, it's back. And Robin Lopez is your latest Junkyard Dog.

Lopez made his Cavalier debut on Saturday night. scoring 12 points in 15 minutes and going 6-of-7 from the field. Lopez canned his first five shots from the field and has perfected a hook shot that will become a Cleveland sports cult classic if he continues at this pace.

The Cavs brought Lopez in as a free agent back in July. In his 15th NBA season, Lopez was brought in to be a high-character guy that brings a balance of seasoned experience and depth to the Cavs' young core.

Lopez said it was rewarding to earn the chain in his first regular season game. He's been praised by his teammates for his personality this training camp and throughout the preseason. Lopez said his goal for the season was to be awkwardly effective.

-----

You may also like:

WATCH: Isaac Okoro And Evan Mobley Throw Down Huge Dunks For The Cavs

Five Thoughts On The Cavs 128-96 Win Over The Chicago Bulls

Donovan Mitchell Is Doing More Than Just Scoring For the Cavs

Donovan Mitchell Doesn't Disappoint In Debut With Cavs

Darius Garland Leaves Game With Left Eye Injury, Will Not Return

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn