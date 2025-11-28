Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter has bold take on former team

De'Andre Hunter's homecoming is expected to be a tough one.

Both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks are off to a hot start in the 2025-26 NBA season, with the Cavaliers entering with a 12-7 record and the Hawks just behind them at 11-8. Both teams are projected to be playoff squads by the end of the year, with this meeting setting the stage for potential postseason expectations.

The two side's will clash on Friday, Nov. 28, with tip-off set for a 7:30 p.m. start time.

“They can’t stop me. They know that," Hunter said of his former team.

Hunter, who was traded from the Hawks to the Cavaliers midway through the 2024-25 campaign, has come on strong in his short time in The Land. He capped off last season with an average of 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists a night on splits of 48.5% from the field and 42.6% from three-point range.

This year, he's taken a major leap forward in production.

He's averaging 18.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 45.3% from the field. He's been one of the Cavaliers' main contributors on both ends of the court, and if he can keep up that pace of play he will have a major impact on Friday.

Both his marks in rebounds and assists are career-highs.

De’Andre Hunter on returning to Atlanta for the first time since being traded to the #Cavs and matching up against players who know his game as well as he knows theirs:



“They can’t stop me. They know that.” #LetEmKnow — Ethan Sands (@EjElite1) November 28, 2025

On Monday, Nov. 24, the Cavaliers played without Hunter, falling 110-99, to the Toronto Raptors. He was listed out due to rest and management.

Now, having multiple days to get back up to speed, Hunter should have a large impact on the floor.

He will more than likely be matched up with forwards Jalen Johnson or Zaccharie Risacher, both of whom have been critical members of the Hawks' success this season.

Johnson enters Friday's game with numbers of 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists on the season. He's currently amid an incredible breakout season that could see him in the running for the NBA's Most Improved Award come June 2026. He's also tacking on 1.6 steals a night.

If Hunter can lock him down, which not many opponents have been able to do, the Hawks will then have to spread the rock to other weapons on the offense.

Risacher could be in that boat.

The former No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 has had his fair share of ups and downs since entering the league, but he looks to be back on the right path this season. The 6-foot-8 floor-spacer is averaging just over 10 points a night with 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Hunter should easily be able to lock him down, with this one-on-one matchup favoring the physicality of his game.

It'll be interesting to see if Cleveland can start to chain some wins together and hop onto a winning streak, because as of right now the team certainly needing a bit of extra confidence heading into the grinding weeks of the winter months.