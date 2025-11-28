Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
A pair of Eastern Conference playoff contenders face off in NBA Cup play on Friday night, as the Atlanta Hawks host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cleveland’s quarterfinal hopes in the NBA Cup are still alive, but it needs a win and one by a wide margin to secure a wild card spot in the East.
The Cavs are favored on the road in this matchup with Trae Young (knee) out for the Hawks, but Atlanta is 7-3 in its last 10 games.
The Hawks are under .500 at home, but can they hold off a Cleveland team that hasn’t been nearly as dominant as it was last season, going 12-7 straight up and 6-13 against the spread in 19 games.
Here’s a breakdown of this game, the latest odds, my favorite prop and a prediction on Friday night.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs -5.5 (-118)
- Hawks +5.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -225
- Hawks: +185
Total
- 236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cavaliers vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Cavs record: 12-7
- Hawks record: 11-8
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Jarrett Allen – probable
- Sam Merrill – out
- Chris Livingston – out
- Craig Porter Jr. – questionable
- Max Strus – out
- Luke Travers – out
- Dean Wade – questionable
Hawks Injury Report
- Eli John Ndiaye – out
- Nikola Djurisic – out
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Caleb Houstan – out
- Trae Young – out
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Vit Krejci OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-164)
I think Hawks sharpshooter Vit Krejci is a little undervalued at home in this market against a Cavs team that is 18th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.
Krejci is shooting a ridiculous 49.4 percent from deep this season, knocking down 2.6 3s per game. He’s had a bigger role since Trae Young went down, and I expect that to continue against one of the best offenses in the NBA in Cleveland.
So far this season, Krejci has eight games (out of 15) with multiple shots made from beyond the arc.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
I’m going to take the points with Atlanta in this matchup, as the Cavs have only covered the spread in six of their 19 games with an average scoring margin of +4.0 in their games.
The Hawks, on the other hand, have been great since Young went down (9-5 overall), and are 5-4 against the spread as underdogs.
The Cavs do have a better net rating (+3.9) than the Hawks (+1.6), but I’m not sold on them winning by this wide of a margin against a relatively healthy Atlanta team.
Atlanta has a lot of wing depth and size to deal with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, and it only lost by eight in Cleveland earlier this season.
I think this game remains within two possessions on Friday night.
Pick: Hawks +5.5 (-102 at DraftKings)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included).
