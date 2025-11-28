Cleveland sweat on starter leaving gaps that Hawks could exploit in NBA Cup game

It’s been a continuous theme throughout the season, but the Cleveland Cavaliers will once again be shorthanded for their vital NBA Cup encounter against the Atlanta Hawks tonight (Friday).

It’s win or be eliminated for the Cavs, and key players such as Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and company need to step up in order to continue their NBA Cup odyssey against a team that they have already beaten once this season.

However, for the second time against the Hawks, one player is listed as probable in the lineup.

#Cavs list Jarrett Allen (finger) as probable for tomorrow’s game in Atlanta.



Craig Porter Jr. (hamstring) and Dean Wade (knee) are both questionable.



Sam Merrill (hand) is out. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) November 27, 2025

Jarrett Allen will once again be a gametime decision due to his ongoing issues with his third right finger. He missed the game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

If he is ruled out, Allen will miss his third straight game after sitting out in the loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

After a shaky start to the season, Allen has been a solid force for the Cavs under the basket, usually being the main option for pick-and-roll finishes and utilizing his strength of scoring close to the basket, as well as being aggressive on the defensive end.

Allen has averaged 14.8 points and 7.6 rebounds in 14 games so far this season, with a lot of his work done inside, which could be an area that the Hawks – who have already been eliminated from NBA Cup contention – will look to exploit.

They are currently fifth in the NBA in points in the paint, averaging 45.3 points a game. They are also sixth in fast break points, putting up more than 14 points a game.

Elsewhere, Sam Merrill is still out with a right-hand sprain, removing a deadly three-point shooter, who connects on 44.4 percent of his shots from long range in just under 26 minutes.

Craig Porter Jr. is questionable due to a hamstring strain, Dean Wade also remains doubtful with a right knee hyperextension.

Max Strus (foot), Chris Livingston and Luke Travers (G-League assignments) are missing.

Cleveland’s most recent performances highlight the importance of its healthy starters, as Mitchell scored 25 against Toronto and is currently fourth in the NBA in scoring with 29.9 points a game. Mobley continues to average 18.7 points with 8.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists, but has faced questions about his recent form.

Atlanta faces its own limitations after losing 132–113 to the Washington Wizards in its last game.

Trae Young is out with a right-knee MCL sprain, leaving playmaking duties to Dyson Daniels and Vit Krejci.

Daniels is averaging 9.9 points, 5.7 assists and 6.4 rebounds across 19 starts, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker remains Atlanta’s most consistent perimeter scorer at 18.6 points per game.