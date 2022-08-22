Denzel Valentine Joins the Open Competition for Spot at Back End of Celtics Roster

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics have agreed to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal with veteran forward Denzel Valentine.

The former Michigan State star suited up for the Maine Celtics in 12 games last season. In 31.9 minutes per game, Valentine averaged 14.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, seven assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He also shot 44 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc while launching 7.3 threes per contest.

Valentine, who turns 29 in November, joins the open competition for a spot at the end of Boston's roster. Drafted 14th overall by the Bulls in 2016, the five-year veteran fits the theme of Celtics' president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, bringing in former lottery picks with untapped potential.

Along with Valentine, former ninth overall pick and MA native Noah Vonleh and former 20th overall selection Bruno Caboclo will vie for one of Boston's remaining roster spots. The expectation is for Brodric Thomas to join that competition, too.

As it stands, the Celtics have 12 players signed to full-time contracts and this year's second-round pick, JD Davison, and former first-round selection, Mfiondu Kabengele, occupying their two-way slots. Boston must fill at least two of its three open roster spots.

The Celtics already project to have one of the NBA's most expensive payrolls this season. Their roster currently costs roughly $170.1 million and comes with a luxury tax bill of $45.2 million, resulting in a combined payment of $215.3 million. Signing at least two more players to standard contracts will bring their luxury tax payment to at least $59 million. As a result, their total expenses will exceed $230 million this season.

Further Reading

Nets Telling Teams They Won't Trade Kyrie Irving (Report)

Conversations Between Celtics and Nets About Potential Kevin Durant Trade 'Non-Existent Recently' (Report)

Jayson Tatum Addresses Workout Photos with Kevin Durant, Sheds Light on Previously Undisclosed Injury

[Watch] Jaylen Brown Pushes Himself to the Limit in Offseason Workout

[Video] Jayson Tatum Shows Out at CrawsOver Pro-Am

The Latest Evidence the Celtics aren't Trading Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant

Here's What Stands Out About the Celtics' Schedule

How Much of a Rest Advantage Do the Celtics Have This Season?

Celtics Hosting Two Bill Russell Dedicated Tribute Games, Including Opening Night, When They'll Unveil Uniform He Collaborated On