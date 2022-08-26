Celtics Officially Sign Bruno Caboclo

At the beginning of August, the Celtics agreed to a training camp deal with Bruno Caboclo. According to Keith Smith of Celtics Blog, the two sides have now officially put pen to paper.

The former first-round pick's last NBA stint was with the Rockets, playing six games for them in the 2020-21 season. In a career that's taken him to four different NBA homes, Caboclo's averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.3 minutes of floor time. He's coming off a campaign with São Paulo FC of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB).

The six-foot-nine forward has the versatility to play all three front-court positions, including operating as a small-ball center. And as a former first-round selection that turns 27 in September, Caboclo fits what Boston's looking for as it works to fill its remaining roster openings.

The Celtics are also bringing former ninth-overall pick Noah Vonleh and former 14th overall selection Denzel Valentine to training camp. With 12 players signed to full-time contracts, Boston has to fill at least two of its three open roster spots.

The Celtics already project to have one of the NBA's most expensive payrolls this season. Their roster currently costs roughly $170.1 million and comes with a luxury tax bill of $45.2 million, resulting in a combined payment of $215.3 million. Signing at least two more players to standard contracts will bring their luxury tax payment to at least $59 million. As a result, their total expenses will exceed $230 million this season.

