Eastern Conference Foe Trades for Former Celtic
The Washington Wizards utilized the number two pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to select Alex Sarr, a seven-footer from France.
A little more than an hour before doing so, they cleared room in the front court by trading Deni Avdija. In exchange, they received the 14th pick in this year's draft and Portland Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon.
Washington also receives the second most favorable of their 2029 first-round picks and two second-round selections, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Brogdon, who earned Sixth Man of the Year honors with the Boston Celtics in 2022-23, averaged 15.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds for Portland this season. He also drilled 41.2% of the 5.1 threes he hoisted.
The former Virginia Cavalier, who dealt with right elbow tendinitis, appeared in 39 games, starting 25, and logged 28.7 minutes per contest.
The Celtics parted with Brogdon, Robert Williams, a 2024 top-four protected first-round pick, and a 2029 unprotected Round 1 selection to acquire Jrue Holiday, who helped Boston's reshaped core lead the franchise to Banner 18.
Further Reading
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player
Jayson Tatum, an NBA Champion Entering Peak of His Powers
Jaylen Brown Caps Career Year with NBA Finals MVP: 'Can't Even Put it into Words'
Tatum and Brown Reach NBA Summit, Lead Celtics to Banner 18
Dependable Xavier Tillman Discusses Learning to 'Be a Star in Your Own Role'
Celtics Detail Keys to Perhaps Their Best Quarter This Postseason
Sports Doctor Details Challenges, Risks of Kristaps Porzingis Playing in NBA Finals
Jrue Holiday's 'Championship DNA' Rubbing Off on Celtics
Inside the Moment that Propelled Celtics to NBA Finals Game 1 Win