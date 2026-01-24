New Video Perfectly Shows Joe Mazzulla’s Savvy Move to Set Up Celtics’ Buzzer-Beater

Celtics rookie Hugo González played hero Friday night in the closing seconds of overtime.

With 2.5 seconds left and Boston trailing the Nets by three points in overtime, González was on the bench as the Celtics prepared to run an inbounds play. But before the referee handed the basketball to guard Baylor Scheierman, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla made a late swap.

Mazzulla motioned to the bench, and González hustled to the floor and took the place of teammate Amari Williams. Mazzulla conducted his offense from the opposite sideline. When the whistle blew to begin the play, González sprinted to the corner and received the ball wide open for a look at three.

He drained it. Double overtime.

Down 3. 2.5 seconds left.

Subs in Hugo González off the bench.

González sends the game to 2OT.



💯 Level IQ coaching from Joe Mazzulla last night!



Boston would go on to defeat Brooklyn on the road. pic.twitter.com/Y6Hij0Eh3X — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2026

The Celtics went on to outscore the Nets 12–8 in double OT to win the game 130–126 and improve to 28–16 on the season. González finished the game with 10 points—his fifth career game scoring in double figures.

A fan at Barclays Center captured a perfect video that showed Mazzulla’s coaching wizardry from start to finish:

Incredible fan angle of the late Joe Mazzulla sub and Hugo Gonzalez 3-pointer to force 2OT in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/l6YRn59hod — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) January 24, 2026

“That was a big time shot from the rookie,” Celtics star Jaylen Brown said after the game. “[González] has been playing well all season. And to see him make that shot for us to get a big time win, that was a big moment for us as a team. And a big moment for him, too.”

González, the No. 28 pick out of Spain in the 2025 draft, is averaging 4.1 points while shooting 38.2% from three-point range as a rookie.

