Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
Fans arrived outside Raisin Cane's on Boylston Street in Boston at 7 A.M. for the chance to meet Al Horford.
They packed the streets, unfazed by the sweltering heat, and broke out into chants of "Let's go, Celtics!" While they waited for the star center's arrival.
When he emerged from across the street, it ignited an eruption from a sea of people there to celebrate an individual who has become one of Boston's most beloved citizens. Smiling ear-to-ear, a jubilant Horford pumped his fists as he strode to the brick building.
After taking his place in the middle of a long table extending down the middle of the establishment, the 38-year-old shared that when a teammate ordered a spread of Raising Cane's while they were on a road trip in Texas, it was love at first bite.
"Wow," expressed Horford as he munched on chicken dipped in a Cane's sauce he enjoys so much, he swears you can drink it. "I think this might be the lunch of champions."
It took Horford 17 years and 186 playoff tilts worth of patience to become an NBA champion. It's the most postseason games played before lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
When he opted for Kelly green in the summer of 2016, he represented the most significant free agent signing in franchise history. And while it was Danny Ainge's message to him that "you can win championships in many places, but there's nothing like winning in Boston. Nothing like winning as a Celtic," that closed the deal, the idea of playing in this sports-crazed region had long-enticed the five-time All-Star.
"Man, it's just a special place to me," said Horford before his "shift" at Raising Cane's. "I feel like, for me, it's the love of the people here for their sports, for the game. When I came here as a rookie, that captivated me. I've been all over the country, and I just haven't seen the love, the care, (and) the commitment from people towards -- not only their sports but their community.
"I feel like here in Boston, there's like a real tight community. Like, that's a real thing. Whether I'm out putting gas in my car, whether I'm in the grocery store, whatever, people (are) always saying good things. Always embracing me and my family. And it's everywhere in Mass. We talk about "in Boston," but we take my kids apple-picking, we go to the beach, we go to different places, and people are the same. They keep the same energy.
"People really love it here. And for me, that's the thing that captivated me. Just the sense of community here. Just the togetherness that we have here in Boston. And that's very special."
In a moment that captured that connection, with 2:06 left in the Celtics' dominant display in their 106-88 win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, with Banner 18 secured, Joe Mazzulla subbed the former Florida Gator out to a standing ovation from the TD Garden faithful.
"Man, I just want to tell them thank you," Horford said of the love he receives from Celtics fans. "I want to tell them that I appreciate them. We play basketball for the Celtics, but we understand that we represent much more. Boston. We represent the New England area. And I'm just very proud to be able to bring a championship to Boston.
"When I came here eight years ago, this was kind of what I envisioned. And it's been hard. It's been a lot of hard work. A lot of tough losses over the years. But just to get to this point, I'm very grateful."
As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Horford's son shed tears of joy. After the on-court festivities, he walked down the tunnel, pumping his fists and screaming in celebration.
When asked about his son being able to appreciate the significance of this moment and what it means to his Father, Horford conveyed the following to Inside The Celtics.
"It was so special. I looked at that video. It was very special. He's so involved with the team. He really loves being a Celtic. He just really relishes it. And to see him throughout the season being so invested in it, so committed -- my girls, too; my daughters are super into it -- but he's playing now. He's starting to understand it a little more. For me, the most gratifying part is seeing him happy but also seeing my teammates embracing him.
"I saw in the video (that) Derrick White went over, gave him a hug, and was all emotional with him. And they really care for him, and that, to me, is the special part. That we not only get to celebrate this with the guys, but we get to celebrate this with our families, and our families are right there. They're a part of it. We sacrifice so much to be in this position; it was just nice to see him enjoy this moment."
In reaching the mountain top, Horford became the first Dominican-born player to win an NBA title. He hopes his historic accomplishment will serve as inspiration.
"I'm happy to be able to bring the community that joy," he voiced. "And hopefully be able to inspire younger kids to do different things in their lives. So for me, that's the biggest thing. That next generation to be able to see that and identify with me."
The Puerto Plata native continued: "I know years ago when David Ortiz won, when David, Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez won here, I feel like they inspired a bunch of us. Now I feel like, hopefully, I can do the same for other people."
While his historic achievement will resonate and inspire people from around the world, thousands of people of Dominican descent live in the city he stars in, representing 6% of Boston proper's population. Massachusetts has the fourth-largest Dominican population in the United States.
Horford, who is a model example for putting in the work necessary to achieve one's dreams no matter if you're toiling away in Oklahoma City, have to pick yourself off the mat after losing in the 2022 NBA Finals, or are running out of chances to accomplish your ultimate goal, isn't riding off on a duck boat parade into the sunset.
"I don't know why those speculations were out there -- that I was retiring," he stated, squashing rumors of him not returning to help the Celtics' attempt to defend their title. "But I'm still playing, and I'm very excited for next season."
