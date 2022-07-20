Celtics Add Mike Moser to Ime Udoka's Coaching Staff

The reshuffling of the Celtics' coaching staff continues. Speaking at Summer League last week, Ime Udoka shared that Joe Mazzulla is getting elevated to a bench role in the wake of Will Hardy becoming head coach of the Utah Jazz. It's a well-deserved promotion that was easy to see coming for Mazzulla, who impressed the Jazz while interviewing for the job that went to Hardy.

And while Mazzulla is staying in Boston, Udoka also said last week that Evan Bradds, who was on their player enhancement staff, is going with Hardy to Utah.

Now, Udoka's adding former Oregon women's basketball assistant coach Mike Moser to his staff.

It won't be Moser's first stint with the Celtics. The Portland, Oregon native, who 247Sports ranked as the top player in the state for the class of 2009, suited up for them at Summer League in 2014 before signing with Lietuvos rytas Vilnius of the Lithuanian Basketball League for the 2014-15 season. After that, he played professionally in Israel, Kosovo, Qatar, Finland, and France.

After Moser's playing career ended, he worked in a player development role with the Dallas Mavericks from 2019-2021.

Moser joins a coaching staff where, like Udoka, Damon Stoudamire, Ben Sullivan, and Aaron Miles have ties to Portland, Oregon.

