Netflix to Release Documentary on Celtics Legend Bill Russell in February

Celtics fans certainly are going to love what Netflix is offering

If you are a Boston Celtics fan, you may want to tune into Netflix in February.

The streaming giant is set to release "Bill Russell: Legend" on Feb. 8. The documentary is two parts and will cover the life and legacy of Celtics legend Bill Russell as told by fellow NBA legends like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

"Bill Russell: Legend" is a Netflix two-part documentary film that captures the remarkable life and legacy of an NBA superstar and civil rights icon, featuring the last interview with Bill and access to his personal archives," according to the streaming platform.

Netflix recently released the first trailer for the upcoming documentary on the 11-time NBA champion.

You can check out the first full trailer right here.

Russell spent his entire Hall-of-Fame career in Boston. The 12-time All-Star and five-time Most Valuable Player may be best known for his basketball talents, but off the court he arguably was even larger as a leader in civil rights.

You can tune to "Bill Russell: Legend" on Feb. 8 on Netflix.

Further Reading

Here's How Celtics Responded to Jaylen Brown's Late Missed Free Throws in Loss vs. Knicks

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Knicks: Boston's Offense Hurts Its Defense in Overtime Defeat

Jayson Tatum Starting in Fourth All-Star Game Appearance; Jaylen Brown a Virtual Lock to Earn a Reserve Spot

For the Celtics, a Quiet Trade Deadline May Prove the Best

The Roots of the Heat's Fourth-Quarter Rally Stand Out Above All as Celtics Suffer Second-Straight Loss

The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Heat Game

Celtics Reportedly Looking for Players in Very Specific Range Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline