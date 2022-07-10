Danilo Gallinari Clears Waivers, Officially Signs with Celtics

Understanding the Hawks might utilize Danilo Gallinari's expiring $21.5 million contract to make the math work in a trade to upgrade their roster, the Celtics knew that might mean the 13-year veteran got sent to a rebuilding team willing to buy out his deal.

So, while trading for him was highly unlikely, given his contract was worth more than Boston's most sizable trade exception of $17.1 million, the Celtics still expressed interest in Gallinari.

And sure enough, Atlanta partnered with the Spurs in a deal that sent Dejounte Murray to the Peach State in exchange for a package of three first-round picks and a first-round pick swap along with Gallinari's expiring contract.

While there are benefits to keeping an accomplished and savvy veteran like Gallinari around to help young players grow their game, it's often better business to do right by that individual and their agent, giving them a chance to join a title contender.

The Spurs waived Gallinari on Friday, the last day before his contract became guaranteed for next season. Even before that officially happened, he had reportedly decided to take his talents to Boston, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sunday at 5:00 p.m. ET, the six-foot-ten forward cleared waivers, meaning he can officially sign with the Celtics. Boston will reportedly utilize the taxpayer mid-level exception to acquire him. The deal is worth $13.3 million over two years with a player option for the second season.

Gallinari, a career 15.6 points per game scorer and 38.2 percent three-point shooter on 5.1 attempts per contest, will provide the Celtics a needed boost of offensive production off the bench.

Boston's second unit ranked in the bottom five in points per game in the regular season, averaging 30.2 per contest. In the playoffs, they ranked 14th out of 16 teams, providing only 22.5 points, according to NBA.com.

Gallinari, who turns 34 in August, also gives the Celtics a reliable kick-out option and someone they can trust to knock down a three when the ball's swung his way.

He drilled 41.9 percent of his 3.6 catch-and-shoot threes last season, per NBA.com. He also made 45.5 percent of the 1.5 wide-open shots he took from beyond the arc and converted his 2.4 open threes at a 35.4 percent clip, per NBA.com.

He's also effective in the low post, where he likes to catch the ball with his back to the basket, then face up and shoot over defenders. And he's crafty enough to still get near or to the rim off the dribble and put points on the board.

