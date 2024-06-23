Video: Derrick White Stars in Championship Parade-Themed Sam Adams Ad
Derrick White has become one of Boston's most beloved citizens. And after helping the Celtics secure Banner 18, he relished Friday's championship parade, including going into the city's seaport district after the rolling rally ended.
Before that, with his father and MA native, Richard White, by his side as they rode through Boston on a duck boat, the city showered both of them with love. It was an ideal coronation for a player whose unprecedented journey has led him to blossom into the NBA's best role player.
Leading up to the parade, White, who starred in a Sam Adams commercial earlier this season, recorded another one, this time, following in former Red Sox pitcher Jake Peavy's footsteps and purchasing a duck boat.
Potentially a replacement for Kawhi Leonard for Team USA in the Olympics Games in Paris, White had a stellar championship run for his first ring, averaging 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists with 1.2 blocks, shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 40 from three.
It's also a safe bet he will sign an extension with the Celtics this summer, keeping an essential figure in the fold as the franchise aims to turn this championship into the start of a dynasty.
