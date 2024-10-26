Myles Smith Talks Boston Celtics, Touring With Ed Sheeran, Bold NBA Prediction
On Friday, British singer-songwriter Myles Smith performed at Brighton Music Hall in Boston. Smith, known for his platinum hit "Stargazing," has amassed over one billion streams across his tracks and will be joining Ed Sheeran on tour next summer.
After the gig, Smith sat down for an exclusive interview with Boston Celtics On SI. Our discussion is edited for length, clarity, and grammar.
Eric Jay Santos: We’re here in Boston. Do you have any relation to the Boston Celtics or the Boston area?
Myles Smith: “I don’t, but I do watch basketball from time to time. They have an awesome team.”
Eric Jay Santos: Were you tuned into the Boston Celtics winning the NBA championship in June?
Myles Smith: “My manager is a huge fan, and he told me about it. That’s super awesome.”
Eric Jay Santos: What do your fans have to look forward to in 2025 for your music?
Myles Smith: “2025 is a big year. I’ll be touring the entire year, going out on the road with Ed Sheeran, which should be fun, and more music. I’m playing at the House of Blues in Boston as well.”
Eric Jay Santos: I heard that you were a big fan of Ed Sheeran growing up. How has he inspired your music?
Myles Smith: “I think he’s an amazing singer-songwriter, who adds a lot to the world, and hopefully I can do the same.”
Eric Jay Santos: How is it going to feel to play at stadiums?
Myles Smith: “We’ve never played stadiums. The biggest I’ve played is 20,000 people. To jump from 20,000 to 50,000 to 90,000 people with Ed is going to be incredible.”
Eric Jay Santos: Do you have any predictions for this NBA season?
Myles Smith: “LeBron James and Bronny are going to take over. Wrong team. Wrong team.”
Room breaks out in laughter