Derrick White Discusses Balancing Ring Night and the Knicks
The Boston Celtics ended their special evening of a celebratory ring ceremony and raising Banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters with a 132-109 victory over the New York Knicks.
From all the emotions throughout the whole organization, to Joe Mazzulla kissing the parquet floor, banner night with 18 finally being raised to the rafters was everything anyone could have imagined along the journey to this moment.
The Celtics remained their dominant selves, reminding New York how far it has to go to catch up to the reigning NBA champions.
Jayson Tatum led the way with 37 points, 10 assists and four rebounds, shooting 14-18 and 8-11 from three. He had six threes in the first half, quickly displaying his improved jump shot that’s been a hot topic throughout the preseason. He quarterbacked the team, and if Tatum keeps shooting like that, the rest of the league is in trouble.
Jaylen Brown put up 23 points and seven rebounds on 5-9 from three, and Derrick White also added to the part with 24 of his own with three rebounds, four assists, while shooting 8-13 from the field and 6-10 from three.
“The first timeout I kind of just looked at JT and was like, ‘man it’s just basketball, huh?’” Said White on the quick emotional turnover from getting their rings to the game, per CLNS Media. “That moment of kind of just going out there and competing. Joe’s been emphasizing how much this game means so we were prepared.”
While the Celtics' lead hovered around 20 for much of the game, New York's thin roster showed it still has questions to be answered and chemistry to cultivate.
Boston tied an NBA record 29 threes-made and could not miss -- until they bricked 13 consecutive triples, trying to break the record in the last few minutes.
It was a fitting performance to deliver in front of franchise royalty, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Bob Cousy, Cedric Maxwell, and Ray Allen.
“Legends,” White said. “Legends of the game, legends of the Celtics. Joe always talks about how we’re the ones with the opportunity to uphold that legacy, and it’s a nice little passing of something they’ve worked for and they’ve gotten many championships that are up in the banners, it was real cool.”
White made sure not to get too distracted by the celebrational night, locking in when tip-off arrived. He also understands this is the start of a new journey that's a long way from the playoffs.
“No message, I mean it’s just game one,” White said regarding of their opening night dominance sent a message to the league. “We still got a lot of room for improvement and just means we gotta bounce back and go on the road so, just one game.”