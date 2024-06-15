Derrick White 'Real Potential Candidate' to Join Team USA
The Team USA men's basketball program has assembled a roster that's in the conversation for the most talented it has fielded.
While some players could pull out, especially if they're dealing with injury, Steve Kerr's squad will feature superstars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum. Joel Embiid, who dealt with a meniscus injury primarily responsible for him only playing in 39 regular season games in the current campaign, is also on the roster.
Jrue Holiday, who teamed with Tatum to help lead the U.S. men's basketball program to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, will also suit up in Paris this summer.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, those two may have another Celtic accompanying them.
"Derrick White looms as a real potential candidate for Team USA in the Summer Olympics if Kawhi Leonard is unable to successfully rehab back from that knee inflammation that kept him out of the back end of the playoffs," reported Wojnarowski on NBA Countdown ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
White is applying the finishing touches to the best campaign of his career, which he'll likely cap with a championship. The former Colorado Buffalo averaged 15.2 points and 4.2 rebounds, personal bests, swiped a steal per game, matching his most in a season, and dished out 5.2 assists. He also knocked down 39.6% of the 6.8 threes he hoisted.
The seventh-year guard also earned his second straight All-Defensive Second Team selection. White ranked in the 91st percentile in estimated defensive plus-minus, per dunksandthrees.com.
He also finished the regular season 15th in defensive win shares, and his 1.2 blocks per contest were the second most by a guard, trailing only six-foot-seven Scottie Barnes, who swatted 1.5 shots per game.
Boston's having three representatives on Team USA without Jaylen Brown, who's also having the best season of his career and may end it by winning the Eastern Conference and NBA Finals MVP, would be peculiar.
Especially since, like White, he's played for the program in the past, with those two teaming up at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. However, White's style of play meshes perfectly with a star-studded roster.
Brown has evolved as a facilitator, relishes distributing for his teammates, and is having the best season of his career on defense. There should be no doubt about his ability to complement those already on the roster and elevate the team in an Olympic run that will likely end with a second straight gold medal.
But White, arguably the best role player in the NBA, meshes perfectly with Team USA's star-studded roster, making him an ideal fit to help their efforts to return to the top of the medal stand this summer.
