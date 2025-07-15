NBA Insider Predicts Bradley Beal's Next NBA Team
Although Bradley Beal is still on the Phoenix Suns' roster at the moment, his future remains up in the air as the NBA offseason carries on. The former All-Star finds his career at a crossroads after a rough tenure with the Suns.
Beal, although having averaged 17 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this past season, has been viewed in a negative light by Suns fans and the basketball world due to his massive contract. He's potentially owed over $110 million across the next two years, with a $57.1 million player option for the 2026-27 season.
The Suns traded star scorer Kevin Durant this summer, and it looks like Beal's exit could be next. Phoenix is expected to successfully negotiate a buyout with the 32-year-old, which would make him a free agent. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the LA Clippers are believed to be the immediate suitor for Beal.
"Beal would have a lot of suitors if he gets to the open market," Windhorst said. "He's going to have to take $14 million less for the buyout to be legal, which means he's going to want to recoup that money. The Clippers are a team that would think would be a strong candidate for him. Eventually, I think that's going to get done, but I've been saying that for a week and a half."
The Clippers have had some major roster changes this offseason and are viewed as a better team going into next season. They re-signed James Harden and Nicolas Batum, while acquiring Brook Lopez and John Collins. If Beal ends up in LA, the team would have even more firepower in a loaded Western Conference.
