NBA Fans React to Kawhi Leonard's Appearance With Ex-Raptors Executive
NBA star forward Kawhi Leonard made a crucial decision in the 2019 offseason. After winning the NBA Finals with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, Leonard hit unrestricted free agency, and rather than re-signing and running it back up North, the two-time Finals MVP joined the LA Clippers.
Through six years with the Clippers, Leonard has not seen nearly as much success as he did with his Raptors and San Antonio Spurs tenures, but a recent announcement reveals that he is reuniting with former Raptors president Masai Ujiri.
Via Giants of Africa: "From the NBA court to the heart of Africa. We're honoured to have 2x NBA Champion @kawhileonard join us for #GOAFestival25 in Kigali.
He'll be mentoring our campers and partnering with us as we unveil a new community court. Using the game to empower and inspire."
Via Vivek Jacob: "Kawhi Leonard will make an appearance at Masai Ujiri's Giants of Africa Festival.
Leonard will mentor campers, open a new 🏀 court in partnership with Giants of Africa at St. Ignatius School, and host a clinic for 50 local youth in one of Kigali’s most underserved districts."
The Raptors recently parted ways with Masai Ujiri, unexpectedly, but now he recruits his former superstar forward to join him at an incredible festival in Kigali to help grow the game of basketball.
Many fans took to social media to react to the big announcement as Leonard will make an appearance with Ujiri.
"Kawhi recruiting Masai to the Clippers," one fan said.
"Both should still be with the [Raptors]," another fan replied.
"Champions and brothers for life. ❤️ " a fan posted.
"Lmao now that Toronto is out the equation this is a regular link up," another fan said.