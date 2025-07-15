New York Knicks Reportedly Interested in Ben Simmons
The LA Clippers took an unexpected chance on the NBA buyout market at February's trade deadline, signing former first-overall pick Ben Simmons after he was bought out by the Brooklyn Nets.
Simmons, 28, had timid expectations heading into LA, but showed some promise as a standout defender with playmaking potential. Through 18 appearances in LA, the 6-foot-10 point guard averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 stocks through 16.4 minutes per game. However, like most of his career, injuries kept him off the court.
While Simmons has faced plenty of adversity throughout his NBA career and has struggled to prove he can still be as dominant as he once was, he seems to be coveted on the unrestricted free agent market. The former NBA Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star is certain to find a new home, and the New York Knicks have emerged as a top destination.
"Who might the Knicks sign with that veteran’s minimum deal? They have continued to touch base with Ben Simmons during the free agency period," NBA insider Ian Begley reports. "I’m sure they have touched base with other vets as well. Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook are among the lead guards still on the market. Teams are wondering if Washington will agree to a buyout with veteran guard Marcus Smart.”
The Knicks would be a very interesting fit for Ben Simmons, but there are certainly concerns about how effective he can be at this stage of his career. While Simmons had some promising moments in his short tenure in LA, he undoubtedly needs the right system and fit to make an impact.