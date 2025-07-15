Bronny James' Heartfelt LeBron Statement After Lakers-Clippers
The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers faced off for an NBA Summer League matchup in Las Vegas on Monday, and just like any battle between the Hollywood franchises, the stars showed out.
Lakers guard Bronny James has become the media's star of the Summer League, and his underrated talent was on full display on Monday. Bronny dropped a team-high 17 points with five rebounds and five assists on 6-10 shooting from the field and 3-5 from three-point range, doing it all in front of his family sitting courtside, including LeBron James.
Via ClutchPoints: " 'He learned that from me.'
LeBron James after Bronny made a hook shot during Lakers-Clippers Summer League 😅
(via @NBASummerLeague)"
After Monday's Lakers-Clippers matchup, Bronny was asked what it means to him to see his dad, mom, and sister sitting courtside at his game.
"It means the world," Bronny responded. "They've been there from the AAU days. I love having them there to support me. It also gives me a little boost of energy and enthusiasm. It's always good to see them there."
Bronny was also asked if he hears his sister, Zhuri, cheering for him from the crowd.
"Oh yeah, of course," Bronny said. "Of course. And I love it."
Of course, nobody has been a bigger supporter of Bronny than LeBron James and the rest of his family, especially as he receives just as much criticism from the media as any NBA star.
The 20-year-old Lakers guard quieted many of the doubters on Monday, but the Clippers still managed to pick up a 67-58 win to stay undefeated in Summer League action.