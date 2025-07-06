New Report on Bradley Beal's Future Amid Clippers Rumors
The NBA offseason has simmered down as teams around the league await decisions from key free agents. However, that doesn't mean that key moves around the league still can't happen, even with the NBA Summer League set to begin in Las Vegas later this coming week.
Looking at the Phoenix Suns, they've made some drastic changes to their roster so far this offseason. Outside of trading away Kevin Durant to bring in Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and Khaman Maluach, they've also made other deals like landing Mark Williams and trading to land two key second-rounders. However, they still have Bradley Beal's massive contract on the roster.
At this moment, the Suns currently have to pay Beal $53.6 million this upcoming season, with a likely $57.1 million player option for the 2026-27 season. Factor in that he has a no-trade clause, and moving off Beal won't be easy. Amid rumors that he could find his way to the Los Angeles Clippers, a new report reveals where the Suns and Beal stand in their future together.
According to Arizona radio host John Gambadoro, who reported plenty of insight throughout the Durant trade process, he expects "a decision and resolution on Bradley Beal’s situation in the next 24-48 hours."
Given that both Beal and Chris Paul are linked to the Clippers and the Suns are viewed as a finalist for Paul as well, a Beal buyout could very well lead to him heading to LA and Paul heading to Phoenix. While that's far from a guarantee, it would align with the reports on both players. Regardless, it appears as though Beal's time in Phoenix will be coming to an end before the 2025-26 season.
