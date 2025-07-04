New Report On Clippers' Pursuit Of Chris Paul
The Los Angeles Clippers surprised everyone last season, winning 50 games and proving they were better off without Paul George after he departed to the Philadelphia 76ers. James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac all stepped up, and Kawhi Leonard showed signs of his vintage self late in the season. However, their season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs.
So far this offseason, they've brought back veterans Nicolas Batum and James Harden on two-year deals, as well as signing Milwaukee Bucks Champion Brook Lopez to a two-year deal to make him Zubac's backup, who also brings some floor spacing. However, there's a familiar face they could look to bring back, and a new report shares where they stand with that.
According to ClutchPoints' insider Brett Siegel, the Clippers have identified Chris Paul as their top free agent guard target, and have ex-Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon as their second option if Paul decides to go with the Phoenix Suns or the Bucks.
"Chris Paul and Malcolm Brogdon are the two free-agent point guards linked the most to the LA Clippers. If Paul doesn't choose to go to the Clippers and signs with the Suns instead, Brogdon has been pinpointed as a likely second option for Steve Ballmer's team. Brogdon has also been mentioned as a possible target for the Pacers, Bucks, and Denver Nuggets," Siegel wrote.
Paul returning to the Clippers would be a full-circle moment, as besides his family residing in LA, he played arguably his best basketball with the Clippers. As for Brogdon, he was the Sixth Man of the Year in 2023, but hasn't been in a great situation since being traded from Boston.
If the Clippers end up with either guard to serve as their backup, it would be a major bonus to their depth.
