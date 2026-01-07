Clippers Injury Report vs. Knicks: LA Still Dealing With James Harden Concern

The Los Angeles Clippers are continuing their hot streak after defeating the Golden State Warriors on Monday. They have now won seven of their last eight games to improve to 13-22 for the season. With a favorable schedule ahead of them over the next few weeks, the Clippers have a chance to climb further up the Western Conference standings. But first, they have to go to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday. To make matters worse, they may be severely short-handed once again.

James Harden Still Questionable vs. Knicks on Wednesday

In addition to Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Derrick Jones Jr., who have already been ruled out, the Clippers may be without James Harden for a second straight game. The star guard is dealing with the same shoulder soreness that kept him out against the Warriors. He is listed as questionable on the team's injury report on Wednesday.

The injury popped up for Harden on Monday afternoon when he was downgraded to questionable and was a game-time decision. He ended up sitting out, and a similar trend may follow today as well.

We likely won't find out about Harden's availability until closer to the 7:30 pm EST tipoff. If he is to miss the game, the Clippers will have to dig deep into their bench, especially in the backcourt.

Against the Warriors, it was Kobe Sanders who got the start in Harden's place and played over 35 minutes. He had a highly effective game, mostly through mid-range shots, scoring 20 points on 9/16 shooting from the field. Kris Dunn and Kawhi Leonard also took on a larger playmaking role. Leonard, Dunn, and John Collins will play as many minutes as they can handle, while Jordan Miller will also be in line for more playing time off the bench.

While the Clippers came away with the 103-102 win, the offense was a major struggle. Without Harden or a traditional point guard replacing him, the Clippers had a poor 106.3 offensive rating.

The Knicks are not as good as the Warriors defensively so the Clippers could find more success. Plus, they are coming off four straight losses and have been struggling ever since winning the NBA Cup a few weeks ago. They will also be without Josh Hart and Landry Shamet, who are dealing with injuries.

Read More About the Los Angeles Clippers: