NBA Legend Responds to LeBron James With Wild Statement
The NBA is at an all-time high with some of the most talented players the league has ever seen; however, the debate about the best scorer in history spans across a few different eras. Whether fans want to argue for Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, Allen Iverson, Steph Curry, or any other elite offensive talent, a different star wants to be seen as the best.
NBA legend Paul Pierce, who spent his prime with the Boston Celtics and ended his career with the LA Clippers, thinks he is the best scorer in league history.
"I was probably the best pure scorer ever in the history of the NBA. I was pretty equipped, when I think about it," Pierce said. "I need to be in this conversation... Three-point contest champ, all of that. Post-up, all of that. I must have been one of the most equipped."
Pierce is responding to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who recently had high praise for new Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant.
"We haven’t had a scorer as equipped in our league as KD… ever," James said.
Pierce continued to praise Durant for changing the game, but felt like he was in a much different situation.
"[LeBron] talks about [Durant's] efficiency. I shot more bad shots than Kevin," Pierce said. "But Kevin, since he's seven feet, he can get his shot off on anybody. He don't really see defense. That's why he's so efficient. He changed the way we look at the perimeter. He pretty much changed the game on the perimeter...
"I can see why LeBron would say that, but you've got to put me in that talk when you talk about most equipped scorers. Come on Bron."
At his peak, Pierce had a seven-year stretch where he averaged 24.8 points per game on 43.9/35.8/79.3 shooting splits. While Pierce is an incredible player and Hall of Fame talent, Durant's dominance with the ball in his hands has been unmatched. Through his 17-year career, Durant has averaged 27.2 points per game on 50.2/39.0/88.2 shooting splits, which is simply remarkable.