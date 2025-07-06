Ex-NBA Star Reveals LeBron James' Thoughts on Tyronn Lue
Although LeBron James and Tyronn Lue parted ways when James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018 offseason, the 21-time NBA All-Star has never really had anything but positive things to say about his former head coach.
While discussing the New York Knicks' hiring of coach Mike Brown in a recent episode of former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague's "Club 520" podcast, Teague revealed that Lue is also the only coach that LeBron has gone out of his way to praise when speaking with his contemporaries around the league.
"I ain’t never really heard too many people like Mike Brown," Teague said. "I ain’t saying they don’t, I just never heard nobody sing high praises for Mike Brown. I never heard Bron say anything like Mike Brown is unbelievable. I mean, I never really heard Mike. He talked about Ty, Tyronn Lue. Yeah, that’s the only coach I ever heard him talk about."
Lue's name has come up as a candidate for the Lakers' head coaching seat each time the team has had an opening in LeBron's stint with the franchise. Lue nearly signed on to become the Lakers' head coach in 2019, but a financial hang-up resulted in Lue eventually landing with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020 instead.
The Clippers have finished above .500 in each of Lue's five seasons as head coach and are coming off their second consecutive 50-win season. The team advanced to the conference finals in 2021 before losing to Phoenix in six games, going 47-25 during a shortened regular season.
