Newly Traded Clippers Player Will Not Stay With Raptors
Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the LA Clippers sent P.J. Tucker and Mo Bamba to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills. Just a few days later, Tucker would be traded again, ultimately landing with the Toronto Raptors.
Tucker, 39, has yet to touch an NBA court this season but is a seasoned 13-year veteran who can provide experience for any team. Tucker landing in Toronto really did not make much sense, as he only brings value to a contender, which is why his time with the Raptors is expected to be cut short.
Raptors general manager Bobby Wester said he does not expect Tucker to report for the Raptors, as the veteran forward will likely hit the buyout market.
Tucker has already had two stints with the Raptors, as Toronto is the franchise that first took a chance on him by drafting him 35th overall in 2006. Tucker will certainly receive some interest if he gets bought out, especially by some of the top teams in the league looking for a veteran who can provide frontcourt depth.
Tucker is a 36.6% career three-point shooter and is a very impressive rebounder, despite his 6-foot-5 frame. While Tucker is aging and has not played in an NBA game since May 2024, he will likely find a new home after the report that he will not suit up in Toronto.
