2024 NBA Draft: 77 Early Entry Candidates Remain in Pool

Now that early entry withdrawal deadlines have passed, 77 prospects remain in the 2024 NBA Draft under that criteria.

Draft Digest Staff

Feb 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) questions a call in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) questions a call in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

When the opportunity to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft opened up, only 195 players filed for early entry — a lower count than in recent years. For that pool of candidates, they retain the right to remove their names from the list before the event and maintain eligibility, as long as they withdraw before the designated deadlines. College players were required to withdraw by May 29, while international players and those in non-collegiate leagues had until June 16. 

Ahead of those two deadlines, a significant amount of college players dropped from the early entry pool, followed by several international and non-college players shortly after.  

Now, with both deadlines behind us, there are 62 non-international players from colleges and other basketball teams or leagues and 15 international players that remain early entry candidates. There is a much larger pool of candidates who are able to be drafted due to automatic eligibility, but only 77 early entry candidates remain.

Which prospects make up that 77-player list?

Trey Alexander -  Creighton

Mark Armstrong - Villanova

Reece Beekman - Virginia

Jesse Bingham II - Indianapolis

Adem Bona - UCLA

Jack Brestel - Roanoke College

Jalen Bridges - Baylor

Matas Buzelis - G League Ignite

Carlton Carrington - Pittsburgh

Devin Carter - Providence

Stephon Castle - Connecticut

Cam Christie - Minnesota

Donovan Clingan - Connecticut

Isaiah Collier - USC

Jalen Cook - LSU

Isaiah Crawford - Louisiana Tech

Tristan Da Silva - Colorado

Mohamed Diarra - NC State

Rob Dillingham - Kentucky

Ryan Dunn - Virginia

Zach Edey - Purdue

Justin Edwards - Kentucky

Kyle Filipowski - Duke

Trentyn Flowers - Adelaide (Australia)

Johnny Furphy - Kansas

Eric Gaines - UAB

Kyshawn George - Miami

PJ Hall - Clemson

Ron Holland II - G League Ignite

DaRon Holmes II - Dayton

Oso Ighodaro - Marquette

Harrison Ingram - North Carolina

Bronny James - USC

AJ Johnson - Illawarra (Australia)

David Jones - Memphis

Dillon Jones - Weber State

Bobi Klintman - Cairns (Australia)

Tyler Kolek - Marquette

Pelle Larsson - Arizona

Jalen Lewis - Overtime Elite

Jared McCain - Duke

Judah Mintz - Syracuse

Yves Missi - Baylor

Ajay Mitchell - Santa Barbara

Jonathan Mogbo - San Francisco

Tiras Morton - Lubbock Christian

Carlos Nichols - Southern Crescent Tech (GA)

Babacar Sane - G League Ignite

Jamal Shead - Houston

Reed Sheppard - Kentucky

KJ Simpson - Colorado

Tyler Smith - G League Ignite

Jason Spurgin - Bowling Green

Jaylon Tyson - California

Ja’Kobe Walter - Baylor

Jaykwon Walton - Memphis

Kel’el Ware - Indiana

Bryson Warren - Sioux Falls Skyforce (G League)

Deshawndre Washington - New Mexico State

Jaylen Wells - Washington State

Cody Williams - Colorado

Joseph Zaher - Bowling Green

Melvin Ajinca - Saint Quentin (France)

Ulrich Chomche - NBA Academy (Africa)

Yongxi Cui - Guangzhou (China)

Pacome Dadiet - Ulm (Germany)

Nikola Djurisic - Mega (Serbia)

Lucas Dufeal - Vichy Clermont (France)

Quinn Ellis - Trento (Italy)

Gustav Knudsen - Bakken (Denmark)

Juan Nunez - Ulm (Germany)

Zaccharie Risacher - Bourg (France)

Tidjane Salaun - Cholet (France)

Alexandre Sarr - Perth (Australia)

Nikola Topic - Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

Armel Traore - Blois (France)

Cezar Unitu - Constanta (Romania)

Draft Digest Staff

DRAFT DIGEST STAFF