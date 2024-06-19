2024 NBA Draft: 77 Early Entry Candidates Remain in Pool
When the opportunity to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft opened up, only 195 players filed for early entry — a lower count than in recent years. For that pool of candidates, they retain the right to remove their names from the list before the event and maintain eligibility, as long as they withdraw before the designated deadlines. College players were required to withdraw by May 29, while international players and those in non-collegiate leagues had until June 16.
Ahead of those two deadlines, a significant amount of college players dropped from the early entry pool, followed by several international and non-college players shortly after.
Now, with both deadlines behind us, there are 62 non-international players from colleges and other basketball teams or leagues and 15 international players that remain early entry candidates. There is a much larger pool of candidates who are able to be drafted due to automatic eligibility, but only 77 early entry candidates remain.
Which prospects make up that 77-player list?
Trey Alexander - Creighton
Mark Armstrong - Villanova
Reece Beekman - Virginia
Jesse Bingham II - Indianapolis
Adem Bona - UCLA
Jack Brestel - Roanoke College
Jalen Bridges - Baylor
Matas Buzelis - G League Ignite
Carlton Carrington - Pittsburgh
Devin Carter - Providence
Stephon Castle - Connecticut
Cam Christie - Minnesota
Donovan Clingan - Connecticut
Isaiah Collier - USC
Jalen Cook - LSU
Isaiah Crawford - Louisiana Tech
Tristan Da Silva - Colorado
Mohamed Diarra - NC State
Rob Dillingham - Kentucky
Ryan Dunn - Virginia
Zach Edey - Purdue
Justin Edwards - Kentucky
Kyle Filipowski - Duke
Trentyn Flowers - Adelaide (Australia)
Johnny Furphy - Kansas
Eric Gaines - UAB
Kyshawn George - Miami
PJ Hall - Clemson
Ron Holland II - G League Ignite
DaRon Holmes II - Dayton
Oso Ighodaro - Marquette
Harrison Ingram - North Carolina
Bronny James - USC
AJ Johnson - Illawarra (Australia)
David Jones - Memphis
Dillon Jones - Weber State
Bobi Klintman - Cairns (Australia)
Tyler Kolek - Marquette
Pelle Larsson - Arizona
Jalen Lewis - Overtime Elite
Jared McCain - Duke
Judah Mintz - Syracuse
Yves Missi - Baylor
Ajay Mitchell - Santa Barbara
Jonathan Mogbo - San Francisco
Tiras Morton - Lubbock Christian
Carlos Nichols - Southern Crescent Tech (GA)
Babacar Sane - G League Ignite
Jamal Shead - Houston
Reed Sheppard - Kentucky
KJ Simpson - Colorado
Tyler Smith - G League Ignite
Jason Spurgin - Bowling Green
Jaylon Tyson - California
Ja’Kobe Walter - Baylor
Jaykwon Walton - Memphis
Kel’el Ware - Indiana
Bryson Warren - Sioux Falls Skyforce (G League)
Deshawndre Washington - New Mexico State
Jaylen Wells - Washington State
Cody Williams - Colorado
Joseph Zaher - Bowling Green
Melvin Ajinca - Saint Quentin (France)
Ulrich Chomche - NBA Academy (Africa)
Yongxi Cui - Guangzhou (China)
Pacome Dadiet - Ulm (Germany)
Nikola Djurisic - Mega (Serbia)
Lucas Dufeal - Vichy Clermont (France)
Quinn Ellis - Trento (Italy)
Gustav Knudsen - Bakken (Denmark)
Juan Nunez - Ulm (Germany)
Zaccharie Risacher - Bourg (France)
Tidjane Salaun - Cholet (France)
Alexandre Sarr - Perth (Australia)
Nikola Topic - Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
Armel Traore - Blois (France)
Cezar Unitu - Constanta (Romania)
