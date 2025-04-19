Florida Players say this 2025 NBA Draft Prospect was the Hardest to Guard
The 2025 NBA Draft is loaded with talented scorers from the college basketball ranks.
In addition to surefire top pick Cooper Flagg, Rutgers duo Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey also showed impressive offensive skill sets in their lone NCAA campaign.
When Florida was asked who the hardest player they've had to guard is, though, many of the Gators named another member of the team as their most difficult defensive assignment.
"My dog right there, Walter Clayton," UF freshman Isaiah Brown said in a video posted on TikTok by Bleacher Report. "He just runs off of screens too much. I can't do it."
Three different Florida players named Clayton as the hardest player to guard in their experience, which doesn't come as a surprise after the senior produced another impressive season in 2024-25.
During Clayton's second year with the Gators, the former Iona transfer averaged 18.3 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range on more than seven attempts per contest.
With solid touch around the rim and a good perimeter shot, Clayton is a versatile scorer who can attack the basket or operate from behind the arc. Clayton's senior season culminated in a national championship and NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player recognition.
The Lake Wales, Florida, product also earned consensus All-American honors for his efforts this season.
Other than Clayton, answers ranged from Nikola Jokic to Amen and Ausar Thompson. Clayton highlighted Toronto Raptors standout Scottie Barnes as the most difficult player he's been tasked with guarding, pointing to the versatile playmaker's size.
"(He's) bigger than me," Clayton said. "I ain't going to lie."
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Clayton doesn't possess eye-popping size, especially compared to Barnes, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 237-pounds. In 65 games this season, the Raptors up-and-comer tallied 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 steals and a block per game.
Draft Digest's most recent mock draft slotted Clayton to the Boston Celtics with the No. 32 pick, an intriguing destination for the accomplished collegiate player and impressive scorer. If the Gators' superstar can become a solid bench scorer with the defending NBA champions, Clayton could carve out a role on Joe Mazzulla's squad.
