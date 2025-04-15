NBA Draft

2025 NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections Entering NBA Play-In Tournament

Predicting the 2025 NBA Draft results now that the postseason is underway.

Draft Digest Staff

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) and Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) react against the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) and Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) react against the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The postseason is officially here at the NBA level, meaning 10 teams have already begun their offseason. Conversely, 20 franchises have their eyes set on making a run and extending their season into the months of May and June. In either case, all 30 teams have been scouting prospects for the 2025 NBA Draft more closely than ever, with June's event taking place in just over two months.

The talent at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft is much more talented than last year's class, with Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper headling this group. Beyond that pair of potential superstars, there are several other players who will have the chance to move the needle for an NBA team if selected into the right system.

Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2025 NBA Mock Draft.

Top Three

Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey
Mar 9, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

1. Utah Jazz: Cooper Flagg (Duke)

2. Washington Wizards: Dylan Harper (Rutgers)

3. Charlotte Hornets: Ace Bailey (Rutgers)

Early Lottery

Jeremiah Fear
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears (0) reacts after scoring against Connecticut Huskies during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

4. New Orleans Pelicans: VJ Edgecombe (Baylor)

5. Philadelphia 76ers: Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois)

6. Brooklyn Nets: Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)

7. Toronto Raptors: Khaman Maluach (Duke)

8. San Antonio Spurs: Kon Knueppel (Duke)

Late Lottery

Jase Richardso
Michigan State guard Jase Richardson drives to the basket against Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford during the first half of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, March 30, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

9. Houston Rockets (via PHX): Tre Johnson (Texas)

10. Portland Trail Blazers: Derik Queen (Maryland)

11. Miami Heat: Jase Richardson (Michigan State)

12. Dallas Mavericks: Noa Essengue (INTL)

13. Chicago Bulls: Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina)

14. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC): Asa Newell (Georgia)

Mid-First Round

Carter Bryan
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (9) reacts after dunking the ball against the Akron Zips during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

15. San Antono Spurs (via ATL): Liam McNeeley (UConn)

16. Orlando Magic: Nolan Traore (INTL)

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Carter Bryant (Arizona)

18. Miami Heat (via GSW): Egor Demin (BYU)

19. Washington Wizards (via MEM): Ben Saraf (INTL)

20. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL): Noah Penda (INTL)

Late First Round

Rasheer Flemin
Nov 20, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks forward Rasheer Fleming (13) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

21. Utah Jazz (via MIN): Hugo Gonzalez (INTL)

22. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL): Thomas Sorber (Georgetown)

23. Indiana Pacers: Nique Clifford (Colorado State)

24. Orlando Magic (via DEN): Isaiah Evans (Duke)

25. OKC Thunder (via LAC): Rasheer Fleming (St. Joseph's)

26. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK): Joan Beringer (INTL)

27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU): Will Riley (Illinois)

28. Boston Celtics: JT Toppin (Texas Tech)

29. Phoenix Suns (via CLE): Danny Wolf (Michigan)

30. LA Clippers (via OKC): Boogie Fland (Arkansas)

Early Second Round

Walter Clayto
Apr 7, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) passes the ball against Houston Cougars guard Mylik Wilson (8) during the first half of the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTA): Alex Toohey (INTL)

32. Boston Celtics (via WAS): Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida)

33. Charlotte Hornets: Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)

34. Charlotte Hornets (via NOP): Chaz Lanier (Tennessee)

35. Philadelphia 76ers: Johni Broome (Auburn)

36. Brooklyn Nets: Bogoljub Markovic (INTL)

37. Detroit Pistons (via TOR): Alex Karaban (UConn)

38. San Antonio Spurs: Ian Jackson (North Carolina)

39. Toronto Raptors (via POR): Miles Byrd (San Diego State)

40. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)

41. Golden State Warriors (via MIA): Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB)

42. Sacramento Kings (via CHI): Kam Jones (Marquette)

43. Utah Jazz (via DAL): Labaron Philon (Alabama)

44. OKC Thunder (via ATL): Alex Condon (Florida)

45. Sacramento Kings (via SAC): Adou Thiero (Arkansas)

Late Second Round

Darrion William
Mar 29, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Darrion Williams (5) reacts during the second half against the Florida Gators during the West Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

46. Orlando Magic: Drake Powell (North Carolina)

47. Mileaukee Bucks (via DET): Sergio De Larrea (INTL)

48. Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIL): Neoklis Avdalas (INTL)

49. New York Knicks (via MEM): Bennett Stirtz (Drake)

50. Memphis Grizzlies (via GSW): Jamir Watkins (Florida State)

51. LA Clippers (via MIN): Michael Ruzic (INTL)

52. Utah Jazz (via LAC): Johann Grunloh (INTL)

53. Phoenix Suns (via DEN): Darrion Williams (Texas Tech)

54. Indiana Pacers: Milos Uzan (Houston)

55. Los Angeles Lakers: Dink Pate (G League)

---New York Knicks (FORFEITED)---

56. Memphis Grizzlies (via HOU): Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)

57. Orlando Magic (via BOS): Rocco Zikarsky (INTL)

58. Cleveland Cavaliers: Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn)

59. Houston Rockets (via OKC): Mouhamed Faye (INTL)

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Draft Digest Staff
DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

Home/Mock Drafts & Big Boards