2025 NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections Entering NBA Play-In Tournament
- Atlanta Hawks
- Boston Celtics
- Brooklyn Nets
- Charlotte Hornets
- Chicago Bulls
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dallas Mavericks
- Denver Nuggets
- Detroit Pistons
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets
- Indiana Pacers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Miami Heat
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- New Orleans Pelicans
- New York Knicks
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Orlando Magic
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Phoenix Suns
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Sacramento Kings
- San Antonio Spurs
- Utah Jazz
- Toronto Raptors
- Washington Wizards
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Arizona Wildcats
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Auburn Tigers
- Baylor Bears
- BYU Cougars
- Colorado State Rams
- Creighton Bluejays
- Duke Blue Devils
- Florida Atlantic Owls
- Florida State Seminoles
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Maryland Terrapins
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Oregon Ducks
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Syracuse Orange
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- UCLA Bruins
- UConn Huskies
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons
The postseason is officially here at the NBA level, meaning 10 teams have already begun their offseason. Conversely, 20 franchises have their eyes set on making a run and extending their season into the months of May and June. In either case, all 30 teams have been scouting prospects for the 2025 NBA Draft more closely than ever, with June's event taking place in just over two months.
The talent at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft is much more talented than last year's class, with Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper headling this group. Beyond that pair of potential superstars, there are several other players who will have the chance to move the needle for an NBA team if selected into the right system.
Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2025 NBA Mock Draft.
Top Three
1. Utah Jazz: Cooper Flagg (Duke)
2. Washington Wizards: Dylan Harper (Rutgers)
3. Charlotte Hornets: Ace Bailey (Rutgers)
Early Lottery
4. New Orleans Pelicans: VJ Edgecombe (Baylor)
5. Philadelphia 76ers: Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois)
6. Brooklyn Nets: Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)
7. Toronto Raptors: Khaman Maluach (Duke)
8. San Antonio Spurs: Kon Knueppel (Duke)
Late Lottery
9. Houston Rockets (via PHX): Tre Johnson (Texas)
10. Portland Trail Blazers: Derik Queen (Maryland)
11. Miami Heat: Jase Richardson (Michigan State)
12. Dallas Mavericks: Noa Essengue (INTL)
13. Chicago Bulls: Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina)
14. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC): Asa Newell (Georgia)
Mid-First Round
15. San Antono Spurs (via ATL): Liam McNeeley (UConn)
16. Orlando Magic: Nolan Traore (INTL)
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Carter Bryant (Arizona)
18. Miami Heat (via GSW): Egor Demin (BYU)
19. Washington Wizards (via MEM): Ben Saraf (INTL)
20. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL): Noah Penda (INTL)
Late First Round
21. Utah Jazz (via MIN): Hugo Gonzalez (INTL)
22. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL): Thomas Sorber (Georgetown)
23. Indiana Pacers: Nique Clifford (Colorado State)
24. Orlando Magic (via DEN): Isaiah Evans (Duke)
25. OKC Thunder (via LAC): Rasheer Fleming (St. Joseph's)
26. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK): Joan Beringer (INTL)
27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU): Will Riley (Illinois)
28. Boston Celtics: JT Toppin (Texas Tech)
29. Phoenix Suns (via CLE): Danny Wolf (Michigan)
30. LA Clippers (via OKC): Boogie Fland (Arkansas)
Early Second Round
31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTA): Alex Toohey (INTL)
32. Boston Celtics (via WAS): Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida)
33. Charlotte Hornets: Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)
34. Charlotte Hornets (via NOP): Chaz Lanier (Tennessee)
35. Philadelphia 76ers: Johni Broome (Auburn)
36. Brooklyn Nets: Bogoljub Markovic (INTL)
37. Detroit Pistons (via TOR): Alex Karaban (UConn)
38. San Antonio Spurs: Ian Jackson (North Carolina)
39. Toronto Raptors (via POR): Miles Byrd (San Diego State)
40. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)
41. Golden State Warriors (via MIA): Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB)
42. Sacramento Kings (via CHI): Kam Jones (Marquette)
43. Utah Jazz (via DAL): Labaron Philon (Alabama)
44. OKC Thunder (via ATL): Alex Condon (Florida)
45. Sacramento Kings (via SAC): Adou Thiero (Arkansas)
Late Second Round
46. Orlando Magic: Drake Powell (North Carolina)
47. Mileaukee Bucks (via DET): Sergio De Larrea (INTL)
48. Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIL): Neoklis Avdalas (INTL)
49. New York Knicks (via MEM): Bennett Stirtz (Drake)
50. Memphis Grizzlies (via GSW): Jamir Watkins (Florida State)
51. LA Clippers (via MIN): Michael Ruzic (INTL)
52. Utah Jazz (via LAC): Johann Grunloh (INTL)
53. Phoenix Suns (via DEN): Darrion Williams (Texas Tech)
54. Indiana Pacers: Milos Uzan (Houston)
55. Los Angeles Lakers: Dink Pate (G League)
---New York Knicks (FORFEITED)---
56. Memphis Grizzlies (via HOU): Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)
57. Orlando Magic (via BOS): Rocco Zikarsky (INTL)
58. Cleveland Cavaliers: Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn)
59. Houston Rockets (via OKC): Mouhamed Faye (INTL)
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.