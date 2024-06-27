Grizzlies Select Zach Edey No. 9 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
After a down season last year that yielded a 27-55 record, the Memphis Grizzlies won the No. 9 pick at the 2024 NBA Draft.
On Wednesday night, they used the selection on Purdue's Zach Edey in hopes of adding another talented player to their core.
The Grizzlies saw a myriad of injuries last season, with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart all missing extended time. Next year, they’ll be looking to return to championship contention in the Western Conference.
Standing at 7-foot-5, Edey is one of the most polarizing prospects in this class. Coming off of what was yet another dominant collegiate season at Purdue, Edey put up a ridiculous 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game stat line. There are certainly questions about how his defensive will translate in the modern NBA, but it’s not difficult to imagine a world in which Edey finds ways to dominate his minutes at the next level.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Edey: After coming off the bench as a freshman at Purdue, Edey has been the starting center for the past two seasons. During this time, the Boilermakers have been among the best teams in the country, in large part due to his dominance in the paint. This is why he earned Naismith College Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons..
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
