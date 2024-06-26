2024 NBA Draft: Final First-Round Mock Projections
- Atlanta Hawks
- Boston Celtics
- Brooklyn Nets
- Charlotte Hornets
- Chicago Bulls
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dallas Mavericks
- Denver Nuggets
- Detroit Pistons
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets
- Indiana Pacers
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Miami Heat
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- New Orleans Pelicans
- New York Knicks
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Orlando Magic
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Phoenix Suns
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Sacramento Kings
- San Antonio Spurs
- Toronto Raptors
- Utah Jazz
- Washington Wizards
Over the past few days, news and reports surrounding the 2024 NBA Draft have continued to heat up. Whether it's smokesreens or real insight, more information on which players teams have worked out and have interest in has come to light.
That's especially true today on draft day, as the event itself is just hours away. It's still relatively unclear how this draft will shake out, but the expectation is that there will be several significant trades and movement among teams.
In Draft Digest's final mock draft for the first round, let’s take a look at fit and projections entering the 2024 NBA Draft.
Top Three
1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)
2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr (NBL)
3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)
Early Lottery
4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle (UConn)
5. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)
6. Charlotte Hornets: (via BKN): Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan (UConn)
8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Ron Holland (Ignite)
Late Lottery
9. Memphis Grizzlies: Devin Carter (Providence)
10. Utah Jazz: Cody Williams (Colorado)
11. Chicago Bulls: Tidjane Salaun (INTL)
12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Nikola Topic (INTL)
13. Sacramento Kings: Kel'el Ware (Indiana)
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Jared McCain (Duke)
Mid-First Round
15. Miami Heat: Isaiah Collier (USC)
16. Philadelphia 76ers: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)
17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): DaRon Holmes (Dayton)
18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva (Colorado)
19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Zach Edey (Purdue)
20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George (Miami)
Late First Round
21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Yves Missi (Baylor)
22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)
23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)
24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)
25. New York Knicks: Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)
26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)
27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Johnny Furphy (Kansas)
28. Denver Nuggets: Kyle Filipowski (Duke)
29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Jaylon Tyson (Cal)
30. Boston Celtics: Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.