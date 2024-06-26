NBA Draft

2024 NBA Draft: Final First-Round Mock Projections

The 2024 NBA Draft is just hours away, so which players are projected to go where?

Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) and guard Stephon Castle (5) battle Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) for the ball during the Men's NCAA national championship game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 8, 2024.
Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) and guard Stephon Castle (5) battle Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) for the ball during the Men's NCAA national championship game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 8, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY
Over the past few days, news and reports surrounding the 2024 NBA Draft have continued to heat up. Whether it's smokesreens or real insight, more information on which players teams have worked out and have interest in has come to light.

That's especially true today on draft day, as the event itself is just hours away. It's still relatively unclear how this draft will shake out, but the expectation is that there will be several significant trades and movement among teams.

In Draft Digest's final mock draft for the first round, let’s take a look at fit and projections entering the 2024 NBA Draft.

Reed Sheppard
Feb 24, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) shoots the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports / Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Top Three

1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)

2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr (NBL)

3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)

Early Lottery

Stephon Castle
Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) celebrates after a foul call during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers, Monday, April 8, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY

4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle (UConn)

5. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)

6. Charlotte Hornets: (via BKN): Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan (UConn)

8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Ron Holland (Ignite)

Late Lottery

Kel'el Ware
Mar 15, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware (1) reacts during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

9. Memphis Grizzlies: Devin Carter (Providence) 

10. Utah Jazz: Cody Williams (Colorado)

11. Chicago Bulls: Tidjane Salaun (INTL)

12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Nikola Topic (INTL)

13. Sacramento Kings: Kel'el Ware (Indiana) 

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Jared McCain (Duke)

Mid-First Round

Isaiah Collier
Feb 29, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans guard Isaiah Collier (1) controls the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State Cougars won 75-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports / James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

15. Miami Heat: Isaiah Collier (USC)

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)

17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): DaRon Holmes (Dayton)

18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva (Colorado)

19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Zach Edey (Purdue)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George (Miami)

Late First Round

Kyle Filipowski
Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) reacts in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Yves Missi (Baylor)

22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)

23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)

24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

25. New York Knicks: Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)

26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Johnny Furphy (Kansas)

28. Denver Nuggets: Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Jaylon Tyson (Cal)

30. Boston Celtics: Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)

Published
