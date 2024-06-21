NBA Draft

2024 NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections Five Days Out

Predicting the 2024 NBA Draft results with five days until the event.

Draft Digest Staff

Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) drives the lane as Colorado Buffaloes forward Cody Williams (10) defends, Sunday, March 24, 2024, during the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Marquette Golden Eagles defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 81-77.
Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) drives the lane as Colorado Buffaloes forward Cody Williams (10) defends, Sunday, March 24, 2024, during the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Marquette Golden Eagles defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 81-77. / Joe Timmerman/IndyStar / USA TODAY
In this story:

The 2024 NBA Draft is rapidly nearing, as teams around the league evaluate how they want to approach the upcoming season. It takes projecting offseason moves beyond the draft, as teams often draft based on fit and need, but without a firm idea of who could be on their roster in the upcoming season. 

Trades occur and free agents are signed, which could drastically change what those needs are today. This makes building boards even more difficult, but it’s something all 30 teams are finalizing now. These boards will fluctuate until the moment selections need to be made, but ranges are starting to become more clear. 

Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.

Top Three

Feb 10, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) dunks the ball against the Georgetown Hoyas during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 10, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) dunks the ball against the Georgetown Hoyas during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)

2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr (NBL)

3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Stephon Castle (UConn)

Early Lottery

Mar 15, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) dribbles against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 15, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) dribbles against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports / Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

4. San Antonio Spurs: Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)

5. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)

6. Charlotte Hornets: (via BKN): Ron Holland (Ignite)

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan (UConn)

8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Nikola Topic (INTL)

Late Lottery

Indiana's Kel'el Ware (1) listens to Coach Mike Woodson during the second half of the Indiana versus Purdue men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.
Indiana's Kel'el Ware (1) listens to Coach Mike Woodson during the second half of the Indiana versus Purdue men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY

9. Memphis Grizzlies: Devin Carter (Providence) 

10. Utah Jazz: Cody Williams (Colorado)

11. Chicago Bulls: Tidjane Salaun (INTL)

12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)

13. Sacramento Kings: Kel'el Ware (Indiana) 

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Isaiah Collier (USC)

Mid-First Round

Mar 10, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) looks to get the ball away from Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter (31) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 10, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) looks to get the ball away from Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter (31) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports / Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

15. Miami Heat: Jared McCain (Duke)

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)

17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): Zach Edey (Purdue)

18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva (Colorado)

19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): DaRon Holmes (Dayton)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George (Miami)

Late First Round

Mar 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Carlton Carrington (7) brings the ball up court against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Carlton Carrington (7) brings the ball up court against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)

22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)

23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)

24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

25. New York Knicks: Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Johnny Furphy (Kansas)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jaylon Tyson (Cal)

28. Denver Nuggets: Tyler Smith (Ignite)

29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)

30. Boston Celtics: Yves Missi (Baylor)

Early Second Round

Mar 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) dribbles against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the first half at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) dribbles against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the first half at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Ryan Dunn (Virginia) 

32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): KJ Simpson (Colorado)

33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR):Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)

35. San Antonio Spurs: AJ Johnson (NBL)

36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Cam Christie (Minnesota)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): Dillon Jones (Weber State) 

38. New York Knicks (via UTA): Justin Edwards (Kentucky)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Enrique Freeman (Akron)

40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Bobi Klintman (NBL)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)

42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)

43. Miami Heat: Keshad Johnson (Arizona)

44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Jamal Shead (Houston)

45. Sacramento Kings: Melvin Ajinca (INTL)

Late Second Round

Feb 7, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) dribbles the ball against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) dribbles the ball against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

46. LA Clippers (via IND): Adem Bona (UCLA)

47. Orlando Magic: Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)

48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Jaylen Wells (Washington State)

49. FORFEITED (PHI)

50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Juan Nunez (INTL)

51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): Nikola Djurisic (INTL)

52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)

53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Jalen Bridges (Baylor) 

54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): PJ Hall (Clemson)

55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Trey Alexander (Creighton)

56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Bronny James (USC)

57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)

58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)

59. FORFEITED (PHX)

60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Tristen Newton (UConn)

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Draft Digest Staff

DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

Home/Mock Drafts & Big Boards