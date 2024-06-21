2024 NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections Five Days Out
- Atlanta Hawks
- Boston Celtics
- Brooklyn Nets
- Chicago Bulls
- Charlotte Hornets
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dallas Mavericks
- Denver Nuggets
- Detroit Pistons
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets
- Indiana Pacers
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Miami Heat
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- New Orleans Pelicans
- New York Knicks
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Orlando Magic
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Phoenix Suns
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Sacramento Kings
- San Antonio Spurs
- Toronto Raptors
- Utah Jazz
- Washington Wizards
The 2024 NBA Draft is rapidly nearing, as teams around the league evaluate how they want to approach the upcoming season. It takes projecting offseason moves beyond the draft, as teams often draft based on fit and need, but without a firm idea of who could be on their roster in the upcoming season.
Trades occur and free agents are signed, which could drastically change what those needs are today. This makes building boards even more difficult, but it’s something all 30 teams are finalizing now. These boards will fluctuate until the moment selections need to be made, but ranges are starting to become more clear.
Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.
Top Three
1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)
2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr (NBL)
3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Stephon Castle (UConn)
Early Lottery
4. San Antonio Spurs: Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)
5. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)
6. Charlotte Hornets: (via BKN): Ron Holland (Ignite)
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan (UConn)
8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Nikola Topic (INTL)
Late Lottery
9. Memphis Grizzlies: Devin Carter (Providence)
10. Utah Jazz: Cody Williams (Colorado)
11. Chicago Bulls: Tidjane Salaun (INTL)
12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)
13. Sacramento Kings: Kel'el Ware (Indiana)
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Isaiah Collier (USC)
Mid-First Round
15. Miami Heat: Jared McCain (Duke)
16. Philadelphia 76ers: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)
17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): Zach Edey (Purdue)
18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva (Colorado)
19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): DaRon Holmes (Dayton)
20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George (Miami)
Late First Round
21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)
22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)
23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)
24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)
25. New York Knicks: Kyle Filipowski (Duke)
26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Johnny Furphy (Kansas)
27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jaylon Tyson (Cal)
28. Denver Nuggets: Tyler Smith (Ignite)
29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)
30. Boston Celtics: Yves Missi (Baylor)
Early Second Round
31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Ryan Dunn (Virginia)
32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): KJ Simpson (Colorado)
33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR):Kevin McCullar (Kansas)
34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)
35. San Antonio Spurs: AJ Johnson (NBL)
36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Cam Christie (Minnesota)
37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): Dillon Jones (Weber State)
38. New York Knicks (via UTA): Justin Edwards (Kentucky)
39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Enrique Freeman (Akron)
40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Bobi Klintman (NBL)
41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)
42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)
43. Miami Heat: Keshad Johnson (Arizona)
44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Jamal Shead (Houston)
45. Sacramento Kings: Melvin Ajinca (INTL)
Late Second Round
46. LA Clippers (via IND): Adem Bona (UCLA)
47. Orlando Magic: Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)
48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Jaylen Wells (Washington State)
49. FORFEITED (PHI)
50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Juan Nunez (INTL)
51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): Nikola Djurisic (INTL)
52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)
53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Jalen Bridges (Baylor)
54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): PJ Hall (Clemson)
55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Trey Alexander (Creighton)
56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Bronny James (USC)
57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)
58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)
59. FORFEITED (PHX)
60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Tristen Newton (UConn)
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.