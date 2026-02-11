Potential First-Round Picks Lead Arkansas to SEC Road Victory

The Arkansas Razorbacks have had a strong season under the tutaledge of John Calipari.

The Hogs are 18-6 overall and hold an 8-3 mark in SEC play as conference tournaments draw near. Arkansas, currently ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25 poll, has the chance to win its conference regular season title, and earn strong seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

Two freshman have been key catalysts in the Razorback's efforts, and on Tuesday night, the duo led Calipari's team to another SEC win. Darius Acuff Jr. finished with a game-high 28 points to go along with 5 assists and 2 rebounds, while Meleek Thomas chipped in 20 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, 3 steals and a block.

Acuff shot 13-of-22 from the field, 1-of-4 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line. Thomas was 6-of-13 from the field, 1-of-4 from beyond the arc and 7-of-9 from the charity stripe while committing zero turnovers.

One of college basketball's most talented guard tandems, Acuff and Thomas have helped lead Arkansas throughout the season.

Rated the No. 5 overall player and No. 1 point guard in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports, Acuff is averaging 20.5 points, 6.3 assists and 3 rebounds per game while shooting 49% from the field and 41.6% from deep. A good shooter and playmaker, the young point guard is a weapon on offense.

In addition to his feel for the game, Acuff's speed allows him to get into the paint with ease on drives, and beat defenders to the rim in fast-break situations. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, the Arkansas standout's height could be a concern for NBA teams.

Acuff went off the board at No. 8 overall to the Utah Jazz in Derek Parker's latest mock draft for NBA Draft on SI.

Thomas was also a five-star prospect, rated the No. 13 player and No. 3 shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports. After starting the NCAA season outside of the top 30 in most NBA mock drafts, Thomas has started to appear in the late first round of some projections.

This comes after a strong stretch for the freshman, who has recently entered the Razorbacks' starting lineup. Through 23 games, Thomas is averaging 15 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 39% from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, Thomas could solidify a spot in the first round by playing well down the stretch. Parker's recent projection paired Thomas with the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 29 overall.

