2025 NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections Following NBA Play-In Tournament
The NBA Playoffs are officially underway, as 16 teams across the NBA are hoping to push for an NBA Championship. With the Play-In Tournament now over, there's much more clarity in where picks for the 2025 NBA Draft could potentially fall.
The talent at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft is much more talented than last year's class, with Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper headling this group. Beyond that pair of potential superstars, there are several other players who will have the chance to move the needle for an NBA team if selected into the right system.
Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2025 NBA Mock Draft.
Top Three
1. Utah Jazz: Cooper Flagg (Duke)
2. Washington Wizards: Dylan Harper (Rutgers)
3. Charlotte Hornets: Ace Bailey (Rutgers)
Early Lottery
4. New Orleans Pelicans: VJ Edgecombe (Baylor)
5. Philadelphia 76ers: Khaman Maluach (Duke)
6. Brooklyn Nets: Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois)
7. Toronto Raptors: Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)
8. San Antonio Spurs: Tre Johnson (Texas))
Late Lottery
9. Houston Rockets (via PHX): Derik Queen (Maryland)
10. Portland Trail Blazers: Kon Knueppel (Duke)
11. Dallas Mavericks:nCollin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina)
12. Chicago Bulls: Noa Essengue (INTL)
13. Atanta Hawks (via SAC): Jase Richardson (Michigan State)
14. San Antonio Spurs (via ARL): Asa Newell (Georgia)
Mid-First Round
15. OKC Thunder (via MIA): Liam McNeeley (UConn)
16. Orlando Magic: Nolan Traore (INTL)
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Carter Bryant (Arizona)
18. Miami Heat (via GSW): Egor Demin (BYU)
19. Washington Wizards (via MEM): Noah Penda (INTL)
20. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL): Ben Saraf (INTL)
Late First Round
21. Utah Jazz (via MIN): Hugo Gonzalez (INTL)
22. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL): Thomas Sorber (Georgetown)
23. Indiana Pacers: Nique Clifford (Colorado State)
24. Orlando Magic (via DEN): Joan Beringer (INTL)
25. OKC Thunder (via LAC): Rasheer Fleming (St. Joseph's)
26. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK): Isaiah Evans (Duke)
27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU): Will Riley (Illinois)
28. Boston Celtics: JT Toppin (Texas Tech)
29. Phoenix Suns (via CLE): Danny Wolf (Michigan)
30. LA Clippers (via OKC): Johni Broome (Auburn)
Early Second Round
31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTA): Alex Toohey (INTL)
32. Boston Celtics (via WAS): Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida)
33. Charlotte Hornets: Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)
34. Charlotte Hornets (via NOP): Boogie Fland (Arkansas)
35. Philadelphia 76ers: Chaz Lanier (Tennessee)
36. Brooklyn Nets: Bogoljub Markovic (INTL)
37. Detroit Pistons (via TOR): Alex Karaban (UConn)
38. San Antonio Spurs: Ian Jackson (North Carolina)
39. Toronto Raptors (via POR): Labaron Philon (Alabama)
40. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)
41. Golden State Warriors (via MIA): Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB)
42. Sacramento Kings (via CHI): Kam Jones (Marquette)
43. Utah Jazz (via DAL): Michael Ruzic (INTL)
44. OKC Thunder (via ATL): Alex Condon (Florida)
45. Chicago Bulls (via SAC): Adou Thiero (Arkansas)
Late Second Round
46. Orlando Magic: Drake Powell (North Carolina)
47. Mileaukee Bucks (via DET): Sergio De Larrea (INTL)
48. Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIL): Neoklis Avdalas (INTL)
49. New York Knicks (via MEM): Dink Pate (G League)
50. Memphis Grizzlies (via GSW): Jamir Watkins (Florida State)
51. LA Clippers (via MIN): Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)
52. Utah Jazz (via LAC): Johann Grunloh (INTL)
53. Phoenix Suns (via DEN): Darrion Williams (Texas Tech)
54. Indiana Pacers: Mouhamed Faye (INTL)
55. Los Angeles Lakers: Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn)
---New York Knicks (FORFEITED)---
56. Memphis Grizzlies (via HOU): Milos Uzan (Houston)
57. Orlando Magic (via BOS): Rocco Zikarsky (INTL)
58. Cleveland Cavaliers: Miles Byrd (San Diego State)
59. Houston Rockets (via OKC): Koby Brea (Kenrucky)
